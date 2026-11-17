Turkish telecommunications operator Türk Telekom, a leader in digital transformation, is providing the digital backbone for COP31, the top climate conference held in Antalya, with a suite of integrated end-to-end solutions, according to the company's statement on Monday.

As COP31’s Global Digital Transformation and Technology Supporter, Türk Telekom relied on its robust fiber and mobile networks to meet all the connectivity needs of the summit’s digital operations, events and participants during the first week, it said.

The first week’s data traffic and usage figures once again demonstrated Türk Telekom’s technological and operational capabilities on a global scale as the company kept the summit connected to the world with uninterrupted, high-speed service, it added.

With 1.3 million meters (4.3 million feet) of fiber cabling, 400 GB of connectivity capacity and 18 mobile base stations at the summit venue, Türk Telekom carried more than 380 TB of data without interruption in the first week, with 250 TB on its fixed network and 130 TB on its mobile network, it also said.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin is photographed in this undated handout photo.

In the Blue Zone, which hosted the U.N. leaders’ summit events, 27,794 devices were connected at the same time, more than at any previous COP, according to the company.

"We are proud to be the Global Digital Transformation and Technology Supporter of COP31, an event followed around the world," Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said.

"As a key stakeholder in a global summit that will help shape our future, we provide communications infrastructure and bring our engineering expertise, innovative solutions focused on energy efficiency, operational capabilities and vision for sustainability to the event."

"Our integrated system brings together our fibre and mobile networks, next-generation connectivity technologies, data center capacity, and network and cybersecurity operations," he added.

"It gives the summit the capacity, speed and security it needs."

"As the world gathers in Antalya to discuss climate change and the future, our technology carries those conversations from Antalya to audiences around the world. The summit’s first-week usage figures show what our technology investments, robust infrastructure and operational capabilities can deliver. We will continue to showcase Türkiye’s technological expertise and digital capabilities wherever we operate," Şahin said.