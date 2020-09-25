Türk Telekom introduced fiber infrastructure and internet package support to startups and tradespeople who had to solve their significant problems with internet access during the pandemic period.

Internet speed and quality became important for many countries, including Turkey, after the COVID-19 outbreak. Fast internet connectivity is of paramount importance for businesses as the way they do business is shaken radically. In addition to fiber-powered unlimited internet, Türk Telekom offers many different digital products from e-commerce packages to online accounting programs at advantageous prices with its “My Techno Workplace” campaign. Türk Telekom supports the tradespeople with a new campaign. Tradespeople who purchase a new internet package at 24 Mbps and above within the scope of the campaign will pay only TL 10 for the first six months.

Accounting package

With its new campaign, Türk Telekom aims to support the tradespeople who were adversely affected by the pandemic. Within the scope of the Support for Tradespeople Campaign, new customers who purchase an internet package with a speed of 24 Mbps and above pay a fixed bill of only TL 10 for the first six months. The next 24 months continue to benefit from discounted fixed prices.

Türk Telekom prepares tradespeople and SMEs for the digital world with its “My Techno Workplace” campaign. Newly arrived unlimited internet customer businesses can have setup packages that can create a website in a few minutes. They have access to the Secure Package, which allows remote management of the business, protects both devices and workplaces, as well as the packages that include many products such as pre-accounting software compatible with the requirements of the digital age, at advantageous prices.

End-to-end solution

Businesses can use all solutions, from secure internet package to accounting software, with monthly payments. Türk Telekom Fixed Services Marketing Director Nilay Altan explained the campaign that includes unlimited internet packages starting from TL 71.90 per month. “We offer end-to-end solutions for our tradespeople and SMEs to keep up with the digital age. With our Techno Workplace campaign, we aim to digitalize businesses with effortless and economic opportunities,” Altan added.