Turkish telecommunications group Türk Telekom reported late Wednesday its second-quarter results, which showed that the company increased its revenues in the first half of the year.

The company said that its consolidated revenues increased 9.3% year-over-year to TL 72.8 billion ($1.53 billion) in the second quarter. Net income was TL 6 billion, it said.

"Excluding the IFRIC 12 accounting impact, Q2 revenue was TL 66.2 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year, including increases of 14.8% in fixed broadband, 12.2% in TV, 17% in corporate data and 29.8% in other segments, as well as contractions of 25.8% in international, 6.5% in fixed voice and 2.4% in mobile," it added.

For the half-year, consolidated revenues increased by 9% to TL 142.2 billion from TL 130.5 billion a year ago.

Excluding the IFRIC 12 accounting impact, revenue was TL 131.7 billion, up 5.8% on a yearly basis.

The company said it managed to record strong results despite global tensions, particularly in the second quarter.

"Q2’26 was overshadowed by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East for global markets. The ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israel and Iran drove energy prices higher, keeping upside risks to the global inflation outlook alive," the company said in a report shared on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The company also recalled that following the nationwide launch of 5G in Türkiye on April 1, they introduced 5G to subscribers with enriched tariff options, adding that they have now completed four months since launch.

"Going forward, supported by rising rates of compatible device penetration and active usage, our 5G investments will continue to support growth in our mobile segment," it added.

Commenting on the figures, Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said they were "pleased to close the first half of 2026 with strong revenue growth and profitability."

"Supported by both our fixed and mobile businesses along with our value-added digital services, we reached a total subscriber base of approximately 58 million," he said.

"In our mobile segment, we maintained our leadership in the number portability market, reaching approximately 33 million subscribers, with our postpaid ratio surpassing 80%. Following the nationwide rollout of our 5G services in April, traffic growth among our 5G customers continued," he added.

"In our fixed line business, thanks to our fiber investments, the high-speed packages we offer to our customers allowed us to sustain our strong revenue growth. In addition to our solid performance in our core businesses, we signed a significant collaboration in the second quarter for the development of domestic communication technologies, further reinforcing our leadership in Türkiye’s communication and technology ecosystem."

"In the same period, we qualified to be included in the BIST Sustainability 25 Index on Borsa İstanbul, which comprises companies with high sustainability performance, supporting our sustainable growth vision," he further said.

"Thanks to our strong operational performance, disciplined financial management approach and strategic investments, we will remain committed to creating sustainable growth and generating long-term value for all our stakeholders," he concluded.