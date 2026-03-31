Turkish telecoms operator, Türk Telekom, as a pioneer in every era of communication, continues to carry Türkiye into the future through its game-changing role in innovative technologies, including 5G.

Backed by its strong fiber infrastructure, long-standing 5G-focused investments, extensive R&D efforts, strategic initiatives that foster the national 5G ecosystem and successful field implementations, Türk Telekom is well-positioned to make a strong entry into the new era.

Ahead of the widely anticipated launch of 5G service in Türkiye, set for April 1, the company shared its vision for the 5G at a gala held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul on Monday.

Guided by its “5G for Everyone” vision, Türk Telekom aims to build an inclusive digital future for its customers. With a robust fiber network connecting all 81 provinces end-to-end, fiber-connected base stations critical for 5G, the highest 5G capacity per subscriber and a customer experience-driven mobile strategy, the company announced its readiness to deliver the 5G experience to everyone, everywhere across Türkiye.

Enabled by the ultra-low latency, high speed, and simultaneous connectivity enabled by 5G, Türk Telekom also marked a first with hologram technology, bringing the late artist Müslüm Gürses back to the stage.

Powered by artificial intelligence, a 5G-based hologram of Gürses performed alongside prominent artists, featuring new songs he had never sung before.

Türk Telekom brings the late artist Müslüm Gürses to the stage using hologram technology at an event held at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) ahead of the launch of 5G communication technology, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

"Our journey, which began 186 years ago with the aim of bringing distant horizons closer, continues today with the mission of carrying Türkiye into the future," said Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin.

"As an institution that carries the memory, culture and history of these lands in its DNA, we are building the digital future on the foundation of this rich heritage and our technological expertise. With the digital backbone we have meticulously built, reaching every corner of Türkiye, Türk Telekom is not only transitioning to a new technology today but also opening the door to a new era in our country’s journey toward the future," he added.

"We believe that 5G, beyond connectivity speed, is a driving force that will accelerate economic and social progress by enabling accessibility in health care, equal opportunity in education, efficiency in production and energy savings."

Moreover, he said that with this vision, they had shaped their investments and initiatives for years, implementing pioneering 5G use cases across a wide range of fields, from health care and industry to agriculture, sports and the arts.

"Our fiber infrastructure, exceeding half a million kilometers, serves as the strongest guarantee of 5G’s high data transmission capacity, while our rate of fiber-connected base stations, critical to 5G, has already surpassed global 2030 targets," he furthered.

Türk Telekom is one of three operators that, as of April 1, will begin providing 5G service in the country.

5G services will be launched gradually across all 81 provinces, with the goal of making the service available nationwide within two years.

5G is defined as fifth-generation mobile communication technology. Compared to 4.5G, it offers much higher speeds, lower latency, and the ability to connect more devices.

"With our fiber network extending to all 81 provinces, our extensive 5G infrastructure, our expertise in 5G applications, LTE base stations of which 61% are fiber-connected, and the highest 5G capacity per subscriber, we are ready to deliver the most inclusive 5G experience for everyone, everywhere across Türkiye," Şahin said.

"With our '5G for Everyone' vision, we aim to bridge digital divides and transform technology from a privilege into a fundamental pillar of national sovereignty," he added.

"Drawing strength from our roots, and guided by our innovative vision, expert engineers, and advanced technological capabilities, we will continue to work with determination to build a stronger future for our country."