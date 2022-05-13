One of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom, which owns the largest cybersecurity center in the country, continues to support the career development of young people.

It has given a start to applications for its cybersecurity camp as it seeks to train future experts. The third edition of the camp, which will last 10 days and consist of hands-on training, will be held between Aug. 1-10.

The camp provides an educational opportunity for young people who want to improve themselves in the field of cybersecurity and have a career goal in this field.

Mehmet Emre Vural, a chief human resources officer (CHRO) at Türk Telekom. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

“As the institution with the largest cybersecurity center in Turkey, we continue to transfer our deep-rooted knowledge in our sector to our young people through our projects that we carry out with the mission of contributing to the human resources trained in this field within the scope of Turkey’s National Cybersecurity vision,” said Mehmet Emre Vural, a chief human resources officer (CHRO) at Türk Telekom.

“We are proud to offer young people the opportunity to study in the field of cybersecurity, which is the building block of national and personal security.”

The camp will be joined by prominent names in the industry. Participants will have the opportunity to receive some basic training, including an introduction to cyber security, basics of network security, operating system security, telecommunications security, wireless network security and mobile security. They will also receive comprehensive education on penetration tests, response to a cyber incident, cyber threat hunt and cyber abuse.

Applications for the camp are ongoing until May 30. Those who make it to the top three in the competition that will take place within the scope of the camp will be granted a total of TL 60,000 worth of technology awards.