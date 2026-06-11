Türkiye's telecommunications giant and a leader in digital transformation, Türk Telekom, has passed a major milestone with Netsia Broadband Suite (Netsia BB Suite), the broadband access solution it developed with its subsidiary Netsia, it said Thursday.

Built by Türk Telekom and Netsia on the SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) architecture, Netsia BB Suite has now exceeded 1 million homes passed on Türk Telekom’s network, the company said.

Developed as open source under Linux Foundation Broadband, which Türk Telekom co-chairs, Netsia BB Suite plays a critical role in transforming next-generation fiber networks through its open-source, cloud-native and vendor-agnostic architecture.

With its operational efficiency, scalability and vendor-agnostic integration capabilities, the solution enables more flexible and sustainable network management.

Now operating at this scale, Netsia BB Suite ranks among the world’s largest deployments of open-source-based broadband access networks and has further reinforced its position as an innovation leader in the industry by winning the "Outstanding Multi-Gigabit Fibre Access Innovation" category at the Network X Awards 2025, one of the telecommunications industry’s most prestigious awards, according to the company.

With its open-source, cloud-native and vendor-agnostic architecture, SEBA plays a critical role in transforming next-generation fiber networks and is now widely deployed across all 81 provinces of Türkiye.

Actively used in Türk Telekom’s Fiber to the Home (FTTH) infrastructure, Netsia BB Suite enables software-based control of fiber access networks, reducing dependency on dedicated hardware.

Scalable and sustainable innovation in open-source broadband access

Türk Telekom launched Netsia BB Suite in a commercial broadband network in 2021, marking a global first.

The solution enables faster rollout of new services, optimizes resource utilization and allows operators to respond more agilely to future broadband needs.

At its current scale, Netsia BB Suite stands out as one of the world’s largest broadband access network deployments managed by open-source software.

"Reaching 1 million homes passed with Netsia BB Suite, our open-source-based broadband product, is a key indicator of Türk Telekom’s next-generation network vision," Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said.

"By combining cloud architectures with open-source innovation, we are building a more agile, scalable and future-ready access infrastructure. With its vendor-agnostic structure, the SEBA architecture simplifies operations and brings a strategic transformation to the industry in terms of interoperability and efficiency in broadband technologies," he added.

Expansion to continue

Developed on open network standards with the contributions of Türk Telekom subsidiaries Argela and Netsia, Netsia BB Suite decouples many functions that, in traditional broadband architectures, run on hardware in a vendor-dependent manner, making them vendor-independent through software-based structures.

The solution runs on virtual servers using cloud computing technologies, reducing hardware investment costs while enabling systems from different vendors to operate on the same platform.

Through its software- and cloud-based disaggregated network approach, the SEBA platform provides operators with future-ready infrastructure.

Considered one of the critical milestones in Türk Telekom’s 2030 vision, Netsia BB Suite continues to be actively used both in new FTTH deployments and in next-generation fiber transformation projects for existing infrastructure. Türk Telekom aims to further expand the rollout of Netsia BB Suite through strategic investments in the coming period.