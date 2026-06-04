Turkcell Academy, an education platform of Türkiye's telecommunications giant Turkcell, was awarded the "BEST" prize by the international organization Association for Talent Development (ATD), the company said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the company, Turkcell, which conducts projects in the field of education, has achieved yet another international success.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Turkcell Academy’s founding, the academy was granted the prestigious "BEST" award by ATD, one of the world's most esteemed organizations in education and talent development.

The award, presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles, highlights Turkcell Academy’s strength in integrating its education and development strategies with the company's overall success on a global scale.

The award program, held since 2003, recognizes organizations that achieve measurable results by aligning employee development with strategic goals. Winners are selected by an international jury of experts, and institution names are kept confidential during the comprehensive scoring process.

This year, more than 200 major companies from around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, applied for the award.

In the statement, deputy general manager at Turkcell Human and Business Support, Erkan Durdu, emphasized that Turkcell Academy, which positions technology as a lever that accelerates, personalizes, and generates value through learning, was appreciated globally.

Durdu noted that in the rapidly evolving technology ecosystem, the greatest needs are "continuous learning agility" and "high adaptation capacity."

"Learning now means not just acquiring knowledge, but also gaining data-driven insight and production capability," he said.

"This award certifies that the development models offered by Turkcell Academy, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, conform to the highest global standards. It is also of great importance as it reflects the correctness of our current strategy. Turkcell Academy has become an organization that not only encourages learning but also generates value from data. With this transformation, we aim to contribute to both our employees and our company by blending a learning culture with data-driven decision-making, productivity, and innovation," he noted.