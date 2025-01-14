Turkcell, Türkiye’s top mobile phone operator and largest data center operator is working to transform the country into a "global data hub," the company's CEO Ali Taha Koç said on Monday.

Koç highlighted Turkcell’s significant investments exceeding $337 million, serving over 43 million customers and around 600,000 institutions and organizations with a "customer-first" approach.

"Over the years, we have created personalized offers, listened to customer demands, introduced a smart invoice system to prevent overcharges, and enhanced customer experience with a chatbot assistant, boosting satisfaction by 25%," he told an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Koç emphasized the ongoing global transformation driven by artificial intelligence, adding that Turkcell will focus on AI, cybersecurity, data management, and energy in the coming years.

"As Turkcell, we developed AI principles in 2020, accelerated our investments, and incorporated AI across all stages of our operations, developing analytical models and innovative solutions,” he said.

He explained that the digital era has brought massive data sets, which Turkcell securely stores using AI and employs in cybersecurity operations.

"In the energy-intensive telecom sector, we have prioritized energy management. Our goal is to procure 65% of our energy consumption from renewable sources. We aim to become carbon neutral by 2050," Koç stated.

He added that Turkcell commissioned a solar power plant in September and is investing in 11 additional plants across seven provinces. By the end of 2026, the company aims to increase its total solar energy investment to $240 million.

'Data sovereignty'

Moreover, Koç underlined the importance of keeping Türkiye’s data within the country, emphasizing, "Power lies with those who have the data."

"Our goal is to establish Türkiye as a global data hub for its region. With over $337 million invested, Turkcell operates 33 data centers, making us the largest data center operator in the country. We provide cloud and data hosting services to more than 4,000 domestic and international firms," he said.

He highlighted Turkcell’s robust cybersecurity measures, which include multilayered protection systems, advanced threat detection, and a 24/7 team of cybersecurity experts to counter potential threats.

5G, beyond

Koç said Turkcell has completed all necessary preparations for 5G connectivity and adapted its infrastructure accordingly.

"Since 2022, we have been offering 5G connectivity at IGA Istanbul Airport. With frequency allocations finalized, Turkcell is prepared to deliver secure connections, including 4.5G and the upcoming 5.5G or 5G Advanced networks," he said, adding that transitioning Türkiye to 5G connectivity remains the company’s top agenda item for 2025.

Looking ahead, Koc said Turkcell is also preparing for 6G, expected to roll out in the 2030s, and has already started work on quantum technology to ensure data security in future networks.

"In 30 years, Turkcell has invested $27 billion in Türkiye’s telecom industry and communities across all sectors. Over the past decade, we’ve contributed $300 million to social initiatives,” he said.