Turkish telecommunications companies are continuing their work and preparations ahead of the anticipated launch of 5G technology in Türkiye, expected in April next year.

The technology is scheduled to launch on April 1, 2026, with the tender due on Oct. 16.

Ahead of the planned launch, the CEO of Turkcell, Ali Taha Koç, evaluated Türkiye's 5G journey and his company's investments and efforts in this area.

“April 1, 2026, will not only mark the beginning of a new communication technology but also serve as a turning point in Türkiye’s digital future,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Koç emphasized that 5G technology will be transformative in every aspect of life and across all sectors, describing a world where machines communicate, cities think and vehicles make decisions.

He added that they see it as a core responsibility “to help Türkiye occupy its rightful place in this new world,” adding that “moves that will enhance Türkiye’s global competitiveness also mean technological independence.”

“Since our establishment, we have invested over $28 billion. A significant portion of these investments has been used to strengthen our mobile infrastructure and prepare for new technologies. We have also carried out infrastructure investments that will ready Türkiye for its digital future,” he added.

Koç assessed that the country has been preparing for years for the transition to 5G, and continued: “Our 5G journey began in 2016 when we participated in the process of defining 5G standards at the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). Today, the majority of our 4.5G infrastructure has been modernized to transition to 5G.”

Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç is seen in this file photo. (AA Photo)

He also pointed out that together with ULAK, they are carrying out joint work on domestic and national 5G communication infrastructure.

Moreover, he noted that, under the leadership of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, 5G technology was first deployed at Istanbul Airport in 2022. He added that in 2024, a 5G Technology Campus was opened at Istanbul Technical University’s (ITÜ) Ayazağa Campus in collaboration with the private sector and academia.

Regarding financial preparations, Koç noted that Turkcell carried out the largest bond issuance in its history for 5G investments and stated that they are ready both financially and operationally to bring 5G to Türkiye.

“Just as we set the standards for 2G, 3G and 4.5G, Turkcell will set the standards for 5G. When people think of 5G, Turkcell will be the first operator that comes to mind.”

However, Koç stated that Türkiye faces some challenges in the transition to 5G, primarily device accessibility and fiber infrastructure requirements. Currently, only about 20% of devices are 5G-compatible, and special partnerships have been established to increase this, he said.

He also mentioned their collaboration with Samsung to offer Turkcell-specific 5G smartphones to customers.

Koç emphasized that fiber infrastructure investments form the backbone of 5G, noting that Turkcell continues its own investments, leads sector collaborations and prioritizes the use of domestic and national products.

He cited the recently won BOTAŞ Fiber Optic Cable Infrastructure tender as a reflection of this vision.

“The annual $25.5 million tender covering the next 15 years also confirms our determination in this field,” he noted.

Regarding sectoral impacts, he emphasized that 5G will enable rapid transformation in smart cities, the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and Industry 4.0 applications, as well as innovations in health care such as robotic surgery and remote patient monitoring.

He noted that 5G will create transformative effects across many areas thanks to ultra-high speeds, low latency, and the ability to connect millions of devices simultaneously, and that Turkcell will continue to take a pioneering role in 5G.