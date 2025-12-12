Turkcell has begun offering 5G-compatible Superbox modems, allowing customers to experience next-generation home internet speeds once Türkiye’s 5G network goes live on April 1, 2026, the company said.

The modems, already on sale at Turkcell stores, currently operate on the existing 4.5G infrastructure and will convert to full 5G capability after the official launch date. The company said the move aims to bring high-speed internet access to homes, including areas without fiber infrastructure.

Kadri Özdal, Turkcell’s deputy general manager for sales, said the company successfully completed the 5G tender process and is maintaining its position as the operator with the largest bandwidth allocation.

“Our customers can already purchase Türkiye’s first 5G-ready modem from Turkcell stores,” Özdal said. “As always, we are offering future technology today. With Superbox, users will be able to access fiber-like speeds at home even without fiber infrastructure, and the power of Turkcell 5G will be felt not only on mobile devices but also in home internet.”

Turkcell said the new-generation Superbox will deliver up to 10 times faster speeds compared with 4.5G once 5G is activated. The device will support Wi-Fi 7 technology, enabling high-performance connections for services ranging from high-definition streaming and online gaming to remote education and smart home applications.

Turkcell previously introduced Superbox technology to Türkiye and said the latest model continues that legacy by extending next-generation connectivity beyond mobile networks.

Customers can purchase the 5G-compatible Superbox modem at Turkcell stores and access campaign details through the Turkcell website and mobile application.