Turkcell, one of Türkiye’s largest telecommunications and technology providers, has earned a spot on TIME magazine’s “World’s Best Companies of 2025” list, compiled in collaboration with research firm Statista.

The list, which features 1,000 companies across 50 countries and is based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, ranks Turkcell among the top three companies from Türkiye. The company also topped the telecommunications sector, Turkcell said Thursday.

Globally, Turkcell placed 219th, behind chipmaker Nvidia, achieving a score of 86.11 and “very high” revenue growth, according to TIME. The company also ranked among the top five global telecommunications firms.

Last year, Turkcell was included in Forbes’ “World’s Best Employers” list, based on a survey of more than 300,000 employees across 50 countries.

Ali Taha Koç, CEO of Turkcell, said it was “a great pleasure to see that our efforts to date have been certified by prestigious organizations worldwide.”

"As Turkcell, we believe our most valuable asset is our employees. We direct our work with a human-centered, inclusive, and innovative approach. I extend my thanks to all my colleagues who contributed to this success," he said.

Koç also expressed satisfaction at being among the world’s top five telecom companies. “Being rewarded for this vision by such prestigious organizations both delights and motivates us,” he said.

He added that “being the best in our country on the ‘World’s Best Companies’ list, where our social benefit activities are also taken into account in addition to employee satisfaction, is a great happiness for us. Our goal is to carry the Turkcell brand much further, aware of our responsibilities to our shareholders, customers, and our country.”

According to the company, Turkcell shapes its entire HR approach around employees, offering programs and benefits that support both their professional and personal lives.

The company said it aims to create a system that eases employees’ work, supports their development, and improves quality of life. Through internal communication initiatives called T.Life, Turkcell ensures employees enjoy not only work hours but also time outside the office.