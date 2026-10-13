Türkiye's telecommunications operator Turkcell and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) have partnered to test the first prototypes of the next-generation network solutions as part of preparations for 6G, the company said Tuesday.

As Türkiye rolls out 5G, work on next-generation connectivity technologies continues uninterrupted, according to Turkcell.

Accordingly, TÜBITAK and Turkcell have entered into a strategic collaboration to prepare for 6G. Using domestic capabilities and resources, the two institutions have developed prototypes of the next-generation network solutions, which are among the fundamental building blocks of 6G. These solutions have now been tested in the field for the first time using commercial-grade testing infrastructure.

Turkcell, which rolled out 5G service as of April 1, and TÜBITAK, the country’s leading research institute, have joined forces to develop the connectivity technologies of the future.

Innovative network equipment based on intelligent surface technology, one of the key building blocks of 6G communications, has been developed at the prototype stage through the collaboration between TÜBITAK and Turkcell, using domestic resources and capabilities, according to the company.

Under the leadership of Turkcell 6GEN.LAB, Türkiye’s central hub for 6G research, teams from TÜBITAK MAM MILTAL and TÜBITAK BILGEM HISAR Lab worked together to complete the first commercial tests of static and adaptive intelligent surface designs. The tests showed that the developed designs significantly improved signal performance.

A step toward 6G

The intelligent surface technologies developed through this collaboration aim to improve coverage and signal-directing capabilities in next-generation wireless networks.

For the first time, these technologies have been deployed in commercial-grade infrastructure. The goal is to provide stronger and more reliable connectivity, particularly in areas where network coverage is limited.

This milestone is expected to further strengthen Türkiye’s competitive position ahead of the standardization of 6G.

The rapid growth in mobile data usage is driving wider adoption of higher-frequency bands in 5G and beyond. This makes it more difficult to maintain consistent connection quality, particularly in densely populated city centers and indoor environments.

The intelligent surface prototypes address this challenge by controlling the electromagnetic propagation of wireless signals. They are designed to improve signal quality and network access, particularly in areas where coverage is weak or unavailable.

The joint research and development activities have produced their first tangible results in a short period. The work has moved beyond the laboratory and into real-world testing using commercial-grade infrastructure for the first time.

Measurements were conducted at Turkcell’s Kartal Plaza and TÜBITAK’s Gebze campus, where prototypes of different intelligent surface technologies developed by TÜBITAK teams were tested, Turkcell said.

The tests were carried out at two key 5G frequency bands: 3.7 GHz and 26 GHz, with the aim of improving signal coverage. These frequencies are particularly important because they offer high bandwidth, support high data rates and low latency, and provide increased network capacity.

As part of this work, these solutions were evaluated in commercial-grade testing environments in Türkiye for the first time.

Commenting on TÜBITAK’s work on 6G technologies and its results, TÜBITAK President Orhan Aydın said, "As TÜBITAK, we continue our work in collaboration with our research centers and industry partners to help Türkiye develop expertise in 6G technologies and establish a strong position in the global technology ecosystem."

"Through our collaboration with Turkcell and the teams at TÜBITAK BILGEM HISAR and the TÜBITAK MAM Functional Materials Laboratory, we are pleased to have developed Türkiye’s first domestically designed SRS, STS and RIS solutions for high-frequency communication technologies," he added, referring to types of intelligent surfaces designed to improve signal coverage.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Turkcell’s executive vice president responsible for network technologies, noted the company was "at the forefront of domestic innovation for 6G."

"As Türkiye’s leading mobile operator, we are continuing our investments in 5G while also aiming to deliver the broadband and low-latency communication services that 6G will bring as efficiently as possible," he said.

"We are investing in next-generation technologies that will improve coverage and efficiency, particularly in areas such as densely populated city centers, financial and commercial districts, and major event venues," he added.

"In this regard, we are proud to have contributed to the development of domestic prototypes for the first time in Türkiye through our collaboration with TÜBITAK teams. We will continue supporting our country’s technology ecosystem and innovation in the period ahead," he concluded.