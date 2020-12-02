Turkey will soon launch a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, jointly developed by the country's public, private and academic bodies, the country's industry and technology minister said Tuesday.

"In our strategy, we have defined six priorities covering human capital, research, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and data quality," Mustafa Varank told the TRT World Forum 2020, which is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event, organized by state broadcaster TRT's English language service, is being held with the theme, "Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World."

The new action plan, Varank said, will also address social and economic perspectives, international and bilateral cooperation, structural and labor force transformation.

The strategy is a part of Turkey's "National Technology Move," which aims to ensure its economic and technological independence, he said, adding that a national AI institute is also being set up with young researchers, entrepreneurs and data engineers on board.

Highlighting that Turkey employs an innovative, value-added and export-oriented development model to achieve its ambitious targets, the minister said: "The future is bright for Turkey. Our doors will always be open to researchers and business people from around the world."