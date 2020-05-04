The work to develop different units of 5G technology together with 5G radio continues uninterrupted during the coronavirus pandemic, chairman of the leading company in the project said, noting Turkey will be able to use 5G technology starting in 2021.

Ulak Communications Inc. Chairman Metin Balcı said the company’s Network Management and Analysis System that is compatible with 5G is already in use, while the 5G radio and core network will be ready next year.

Balcı, who noted that the company is working with a vision of developing global-scale indigenous technology solutions for Turkey’s communication infrastructure, highlighted that the importance of communication infrastructure has come to the fore during the pandemic.

Balcı said over 700 village school students in Turkey received online education through Ulak base stations as part of the measures the government imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

“As we see our contribution in ensuring education and communication’s continuity, we are working hard to develop 5G technology with our ecosystem. The experience we have gained as Ulak in the development, production and field applications of 5.4G technologies is of invaluable importance,” he noted.

Noting that the work initially started with 5G base stations, namely a 5G radio and access network, in 2018 as part of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) project with defense firm ASELSAN and Turkish telecommunication firm Turkcell, Balcı said the studies continue to be stronger within the scope of this project.

The TÜBİTAK 5G Industrial Innovation Network Mechanism project, which is planned to start in 2021, is also being carried out under the leadership of Ulak Communication, he said. Balcı believes these projects will bring Turkey to an important place in the product development process.

Balcı stressed that Turkey is among five or six countries that can produce the base stations that work in the field.

“As a country, in terms of technology, economy and security, we should take our place with our local and national products and make this success sustainable amid rapidly changing communication methods that require high technology,” he stressed.