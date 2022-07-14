The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation on the "peaceful use of space, space science, technology and applications."

The signing ceremony was attended by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and his Emirati counterpart Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, as well as several other high-level officials.

In line with the memorandum of cooperation, the two countries will cooperate on training human resources and share information and experience in the field of space exploration. Joint research and development (R&D) studies will be carried out on suborbital flights, launch, rocket and imaging satellite systems.

"We have come to this beautiful country and Istanbul to further strengthen the strong ties between the two countries," the Emirati minister said and thanked Varank and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology for their invitation.

Noting that the meeting also paved the way to explore possible areas of investment in a wide range of sectors, the minister further said that both Turkey and the UAE were connected through close social, economic, commercial and cultural ties.

"Our countries share a common vision so that the peoples and the regional countries could benefit from sustainable economic growth. The trade figures between the two countries also confirm that," he added.