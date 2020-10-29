Turkey expects a record e-commerce trade volume of $213 billion for the year-end which is set to reach $240 billion in 2021 as the online sales were fueled by the coronavirus outbreak. The e-commerce volume was $190 billion last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has said to have transformed consumer behavior as companies are now focused on hygienic delivery and customer support to ensure consumer confidence, and have increased their investments in digitalization with the understanding of the importance of e-commerce.

The shopping traffic has gradually decreased through sales channels such as stores and shopping malls, while the share of e-commerce in total retail sales has increased.

Accordingly, the 2021 Presidential Annual Program of Turkey aims at making the country a quality-oriented major trading center where trade is to be made through innovative approaches and easier and safer applications while protecting consumer rights, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said Thursday.

The licensed storage number for the e-commerce sites is planned to reach 120 through this year and 130 as of 2021.

The rate of e-commerce in the retail market is expected to increase from 7% to 8% next year and the number of e-commerce sites with a safety certificate is expected to reach 100 from its current standing of 25.

It is estimated that the rate of online shoppers, which is currently 36.5% this year, will increase to 38% in 2021.

The program envisages addressing the problems that may be encountered in the market operating in the wholesale and retail trade sectors and eliminating them, with developments in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors taken into consideration along with consumer benefits.

Accordingly, the software processes of the Retail Information System (PERBİS) will be completed and the PERBİS Regulation will be prepared and implemented.

Legislative work will be completed to modernize wholesale markets and similar structures to improve wholesale trade. Secondary legislation arrangements will be made regarding wholesalers.

Turkey’s market share in geographies with close proximity to the country is also set to be increased thanks to its competitive advantage, according to the new program.

Local companies will be supported in electronic marketplaces and the membership expenses to the e-commerce sites of companies will continue to be supported by the Ministry of Commerce, to increase exports through e-commerce channels.

The cross-border product returns will be facilitated and in case of return of goods from abroad, those products will be exempted from taxes.

Service content index

The country’s new program also included legislation reviews under current developments and providing the efficiency of markets.

Promotion and awareness activities will be carried out to promote conscious consumption. Within the scope of this, educational materials such as posters, brochures, public service announcements and website and research reports will be prepared and consumer training will be held with consumer organizations and other partners.

A service satisfaction index will be created for customers, which will be prepared through annual surveys across the country.