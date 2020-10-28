Three GSM operators in Turkey – Turkcell, Vodafone and Türk Telekom – posted TL 27.3 billion ($4.22 billion) net sales in the first half of 2020, a state-run communications agency said Wednesday.

Net sales of GSM operators jumped by 14.2% in the January-June period on an annual basis, according to Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) data.

The operators' investments reached TL 4.9 billion during the first six months, up 19.5% versus the same period last year.

The official data also showed that Turkey had 81.7 million mobile phone subscribers, 78.4 million fixed broadband subscribers and 12.1 million fixed phone subscribers as of the end of June.

In 2019, the operators' revenues amounted to TL 50.6 billion.

The average U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.74 in the first half of 2019 and 6.47 in the same period of 2020.