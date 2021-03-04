Turkish defense contractor Nurol Teknoloji's new generation ballistic solutions are contributing to the development of armored vehicles, equipment and structures.

The company produces nano-sized powder metallurgy, an inorganic ceramic compound that very few countries in the world produce. It can be used to make lightweight armor systems that are superior to others on the market given their durability, compression and reliability.

Technical ceramics composed of boron carbide, silicon carbide, aluminum oxide and titanium diboride are used to produce light armor structures with higher levels of protection that can be used for armor products with composite fabrics. The nonmetallic technical ceramics have a lower density than steel, high chemical resistance and high resistance against thermal shock.

Armor products require different ceramics depending on factors such as weight and cost. Accordingly, the ceramics can be produced through various methods such as sintering or using composite powder.

Nurol Teknoloji has been producing advanced technical ballistic ceramics since 2008. Along with the alumina, silicon carbide and boron carbide ceramics, it also produces tungsten carbide, a hard, brittle ceramic which when combined with cobalt to some extent forms a tough ceramic-metal for civilian use.

The local company, which oversees the whole process, from raw material to the final product, is the only company in the world carrying out the entire process under one roof.

The company is Turkey's sole manufacturer of advanced technical ceramics and places the country among very few others producing boron carbide ceramics.

Thanks to its skilled human resources, quality infrastructure, accredited ballistic laboratory and research and development (R&D) centers, the company continues to produce ballistic solutions for the protection of both vehicles and personnel.

Protective breastplates, hand shields, visor sets, vests and handbags are among its product range in the field. It also provides protection solution platforms for military land, air and sea vehicles as well as construction equipment. The company creates safe living spaces for security guards working in different conditions and geographies with its mobile armored containers and structural protection solutions.