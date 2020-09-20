Turkey’s locally made videoconference/webinar application BizBize, which was developed by leading defense contractor ASELSAN subsidiary BITES Aerospace & Defence Technologies, was used during the SEDEC Talks event, proving its efficiency during an international organization that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The "security and defense meeting" SEDEC event was held between Sept. 15-17 with the theme "homeland, border, internal security and defense systems." Some 254 companies and institutions from 24 countries held 700 meetings over three days via the application. The duration of the meetings reached a total of 410 hours.

Along with the application providing safe communication to participants thanks to local software, Turkish security and defense industry companies had a chance to meet officials from many countries and find new markets and customers thanks to the application.

BITES General Manager Uğur Coşkun told Anadolu Agency (AA) Sunday that with the increase in remote work and education practices due to the pandemic, they developed the domestic video conference application BizBize, which goes by the name XperMeet in international markets.

Coşkun stated that they shared the application with various institutions and organizations and made continuous improvements with an expert team with the feedback they obtained from those users, adding that the SEDEC event has also provided an important opportunity to see the capabilities of the application.

He noted that they chose the name XperMeet to introduce the application BizBize to the global market. The event came with special importance for the showcasing of the application, Coşkun added.

“In a sense, we made the first international launch of the XperMeet brand,” he said, adding that they continue with efforts to further develop the application with the suggestions and demands the company receives from the users and to create a strong international brand.

BizBize is set to provide a secure infrastructure and environment for video communication in strategic and critical areas such as education, finance, health, energy and defense.

The application, which keeps security at the maximum level with end-to-end encryption and SSL certificate, uses Turkcell and Türksat infrastructures to provide user data security.

Highly secure file sharing will also be possible with the application, which offers uninterrupted and high-quality conversation capability. The application can be used on internet browsers and mobile platforms.