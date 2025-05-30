Türkiye-based autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology company Milvus Robotics has announced it had secured $4.5 million after successfully completing a new investment round led by TT Ventures VCIF, a venture capital arm of Türk Telekom.

The funding marks a significant step toward the company’s global expansion goals. The achievement highlights the strong presence of Turkish entrepreneurs in the rapidly growing autonomous mobile robot market worldwide.

Founded in 2011 in Ankara, Milvus Robotics has built a formidable position in the industry, supplying world-renowned companies such as GE, Nissan, Unilever, Yazaki, and General Dynamics.

With over 15 years of experience in robotic automation and a team of 100 experts, the company operates from its offices in Ankara and Atlanta, managing global operations in more than 15 countries.

New products

CEO Şamil Özden says the company has ambitious goals for the future.

"We aim to strengthen our presence in the U.S., Europe, the U.K., and the Middle East markets,” Özden said.

“Our focus is on developing new product series with advanced AI-supported pallet, environment, and human detection technologies that enhance autonomy capabilities."

Members of the Milvus Robotics team. (Courtesy of Milvus Robotics)

The investment in Milvus Robotics, led by TT Ventures GSYF, with follow-on investment from APY Ventures, participation from the Regional Development Fund managed by the Türkiye Development Fund, as well as contributions from Maxis Ventures and Inveo Ventures, demonstrates how much the technology investment ecosystem in Türkiye has strengthened.

The flourishing autonomous mobile robot industry continues to attract investor interest, with robotics startups having secured $6.4 billion globally in the first nine months of 2024. Projections suggested total funding for the whole year at $7.5 billion, surpassing the $6.9 billion raised in 2023.

Rapidly expanding market

Milvus Robotics' investment comes at a pivotal moment for the global autonomous mobile robot market, which was valued at more than $4 billion in 2024. Analysts predict a 15.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2030.

Market research indicates that the sector reached $4.9 billion in 2024, with projections estimating it will soar to $18.2 billion by 2032, underscoring the immense growth potential of AMR technology.

Surge in warehouse, hospitality

The rapid growth of e-commerce, the widespread adoption of warehouse automation and the increasing use of autonomous mobile robots in the agriculture and hospitality sectors are key factors driving market expansion.

The growth of the global autonomous mobile robot market is closely linked to the development of e-commerce, warehouse automation, and the adoption of AMRs in agriculture and hospitality.

Milvus Robotics holds a strong position in the growing market with its product range offering a broad carrying capacity from 100 kilograms to 2 tons, advanced fleet management software and an infrastructure that can be integrated into various systems.

The company’s targeted advanced solutions, such as pallet handling, stacking, dynamic storage and in-trailer operations, stand out as areas shaping the future of AMR technologies.

Search engines lose ground to AI-powered search

For the past two decades, search engine optimization (SEO) has been the cornerstone of digital marketing. Now, professionals who specialize in guiding artificial intelligence applications are becoming increasingly valuable, as businesses across industries transition their marketing strategies to next-generation AI experts.

Companies looking to establish a strong presence in the digital world had to use search engines effectively. Tactics like content creation, keyword optimization and link building were employed to gain visibility and improve search engine rankings, especially on Google. However, this system is no longer in vogue – it was dependent on search engine algorithms, often susceptible to manipulation, and didn't always directly reflect user intent. In short, user satisfaction was poor.

As users sought better solutions, the most promising alternative came from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. People now prefer searching with artificial intelligence, which has led to a rising interest in specialists who know how to direct AI applications, otherwise known as prompt engineering. Across sectors like marketing, media, education and transportation, the demand for professionals skilled in guiding AI is steadily increasing.

AI-powered search

Nowadays, users are increasingly turning to AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude instead of Google for their questions. The dependency on these AI-driven solutions is expected to surpass the reliance on traditional search engines. This shift is inevitable, as it aligns perfectly with user and customer needs, providing the most direct and relevant responses.

A participant walks in front of an AI banner during the Microsoft AI Tour event, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Unlike search engines, these AI models offer direct responses, summarizing or generating content rather than redirecting users to external websites. This shift is reducing reliance on traditional SEO-based visibility, phasing out the need for keyword-driven content strategies.

Consequently, prompt engineering, the skill of crafting precise instructions to optimize AI performance, is becoming a crucial expertise. AI-driven content generation now plays a pivotal role in marketing, coding, design and other industries, ensuring that AI delivers maximum efficiency. Much like SEO experts in the past, prompt engineers are now among the most sought-after professionals.

Content creation

According to Gartner reports, AI is expected to generate 80% of corporate content by 2026. LinkedIn’s 2024 Emerging Jobs list ranks prompt engineer among the top five fastest-growing roles.

Additionally, Google has started summarizing search results using AI, diminishing the return on investment (ROI) for traditional SEO strategies. AI’s influence on search is becoming more pronounced, favoring AI-powered content discovery over keyword-based optimization. And it’s not just Google. Yandex has also started has also started incorporating AI into its search engine.

US expands tech blockade on China's supercomputing ambitions

One of the most defining geopolitical struggles of the 21st century is the silent war for technological supremacy. At the heart of this “technology cold war” lies a visible and intensifying front: the U.S. blockade on China's access to advanced chip technology, bolstered by a network of sophisticated digital surveillance mechanisms.

This strategic standoff is more than just a bilateral rivalry – it is a battle that could shape the global balance of power. The victor is likely to command the future of technological hegemony.

The restrictions, enforced by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), target the most sensitive aspects of the semiconductor supply chain. Logic chips below 14 nanometers, NAND flash memory with more than 128 layers and DRAM production equipment under 18 nanometers are all on the prohibited list.

Supercomputing hardware has also come under tight scrutiny. NVIDIA’s A100 and H100 series AI chips, as well as comparable products from AMD, have been banned from the Chinese market by enforcing a performance cap of 4,800 TOPS.

AI, software under siege

The crackdown doesn’t stop at hardware.

The U.S. has widened the embargo to include design software as well. CAD (EDA) tools used for designing chips below the 3-nanometer threshold are now off-limits to Chinese companies. This move is a direct attempt to cripple China's chip design capabilities at their root.

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, April 8, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

What gives the U.S. the power to enforce these measures is its advanced digital surveillance infrastructure. BIS’ Consolidated Screening List is updated in real time and monitors over 600 Chinese entities. Revolutionary tracking technologies now enable unprecedented supply chain visibility. Semiconductor manufacturers are mandated to log every step of production, from raw materials to final assembly, using the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain system. A 2024 pilot project by Intel demonstrated the effectiveness of this traceability system.

Machine learning models built on TensorFlow are deployed to spot anomalies in chip export data. In one case, an attempt by Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) to acquire restricted equipment in 2023 was thwarted by these AI systems.

Physical locks, geolocation verification

The embargo has also evolved into physical deterrents.

Advanced lithography machines made by ASML, critical for chip production, are designed to automatically shut down if operated on Chinese soil. This is achieved through Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and IP address verification.

RFID sensors embedded in critical equipment continuously transmit location and temperature data to the BIS. These sensors can instantly detect unauthorized use.

In response, China has begun employing increasingly sophisticated methods to circumvent these barriers. One example is Huawei's 2024 establishment of Xinchuang in Qingdao – a so-called “mirror company” attempting to gain unauthorized access to EDA tools.

Meanwhile, reverse engineering efforts are accelerating. A recent attempt to clone Yangtze Memory’s 232-layer NAND flash chips was reportedly foiled when electron microscope images were leaked to U.S. authorities.

Bulutistan, Dokuz.io join forces for scalable cloud transformation

One of Türkiye's fastest growing cloud computing providers, Bulutistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with digital transformation expert Dokuz.io to accelerate the digitalization of medium and large-scale enterprises in Türkiye and to enhance access to flexible and secure cloud infrastructure.

The partnership aims to make cloud transformation more accessible and efficient for corporate clients by combining Bulutistan’s robust cloud capabilities with Dokuz.io’s expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT), Enterprise Service Management (ESM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and big data solutions.

Within the scope of the collaboration, Dokuz.io will represent and promote Bulutistan’s product and service portfolio, delivering tailored cloud solutions to a broader customer base.

This alliance is designed to support companies in their digital journey by offering exclusive service packages, technical consultancy and end-to-end cloud solutions. The focus remains on accelerating digital transformation for businesses across Türkiye while ensuring seamless and secure access to cloud infrastructure.

Growth in regional markets

Erden Altun, director of commercial marketing and partner development at Bulutistan, said by combining Dokuz.io’s expertise with Bulutistan’s powerful infrastructure, they will offer high-performance and scalable digital solutions tailored to businesses.

“This partnership reflects the strength of two local technology companies coming together. Moving forward, we aim to grow not only in Türkiye but also in regional markets,” said Altun.

Engin Güney, co-founder and business development director at Dokuz.io, said the partnership with Bulutistan reinforces the company’s vision of delivering innovative and reliable digital transformation solutions.

“Thanks to our domain expertise and Bulutistan’s local cloud infrastructure, we aim to provide our customers with high-performance, flexible and secure services with ease,” Güney noted.