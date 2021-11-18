A Turkish biotech firm has developed a tool able to replace the process done by $30,000 tools to count sperms with a cost of TL 8 (72 cents).

Professor Utkan Demirci from Stanford University’s Canary Research center for cancer, noted that they have established a firm in Izmir that focuses on stem biotech studies and have successfully turned cell phones into sperm counters.

Noting that their innovations focus on sophisticated simplicity, Dr. Demirci said his Izmir-based firm has been focusing on infertility and has facilitated access to costly technology to detect male infertility, providing support during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

“We’ve turned cell phones into sperm counters... We have also made it easier and cheaper for families living in small towns without large health care facilities to receive treatment and have children,” Dr. Demirci said.