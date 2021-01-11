Turkey’s competition watchdog Monday said it officially launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook.

The move comes after the messaging app started forcing users to agree to let Facebook collect user data, including phone numbers and locations.

In a written statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said it ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete.

In an announcement sent out last week, WhatsApp said users would have to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect WhatsApp data that includes users’ phone numbers, contacts’ phone numbers, locations and more.

The company warned users in a pop-up notice that they “need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp” – or delete their accounts.

The users must accept the changes or see their access to the service cut off from Feb. 8.

Facebook said European and U.K. users would not see the same data-sharing changes, although they will need to accept new terms.

Some have decried the app’s double standard, saying WhatsApp fears penalties from EU countries under data security rules.