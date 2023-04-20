Enerjisa Enerji, a leading distribution, retail and customer solutions company that drives Türkiye's energy transformation, continues its activities to encourage the implementation of new projects and support young entrepreneurs in new business areas.

Aiming to contribute to a brighter and greener world with a focus on sustainability, people and technology, Enerjisa Energy has supported 51 startup projects with a total of TL 4.2 million, allocated through the Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) Çekirdek and its own IVME Startup Acceleration Program.

Out of the 51 projects, 30 have been supported under IVME and 21 under ITÜ Çekirdek.

One of the initiatives supported by Enerjisa Energy is KOZALAK, the early fire detection system, which was first used in the Aegean region for the early detection of forest fires.

The system allows for early detection and warning of forest fires and measuring air quality to detect toxic, flammable and explosive gases. This will prevent the fires from spreading over large areas, causing extensive forest damage.

KOZALAK, one of the projects implemented after forest fires that affected large areas in Türkiye, was internationally recognized and selected as the best in the Sustainability category of the Ethical and Environmental Responsibility field of Communitas Awards' "Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility."

Thanks to the IVME program that supports ventures developing sector-specific solutions, the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem is backed by supporting the commercialization and scaling of experiences that have created a product prototype.

Under the project, financial support is provided to entrepreneurs during the product testing process. Projects that are deemed suitable can be included in the national investment ecosystem of Enerjisa distribution companies Ayedaş, Başkent Edaş and Toroslar Edaş, and benefit from international energy sector connections such as Eurogia, Free Electrons and InnoEnergy.

Fast charging station

On the other hand, the venture idea supported by Enerjisa Energy, Eşarj, is now serving as Türkiye's first and fastest charging station network.

Enerjisa Energy CEO Murat Pınar highlighted that the success story of Eşarj exemplifies the company's strong support for innovative ideas.

"In 2015, we began our entrepreneurial efforts in collaboration with ITÜ ARI Teknokent Çekirdek to support projects that would be developed in the energy sector and achieve a first in Türkiye. Thanks to our determination and the support we have provided, we are delighted to contribute to the realization of ideas that will benefit both the industry and society," Pınar noted.

"Eşarj, which has become a success story, is an example of how we will enlarge good ideas and bring them to our country as Enerjisa Energy. Our main goal is to contribute to a smarter and greener world with a focus on people and technology. We will provide full support to the realization of every idea that we believe will provide benefit and put sustainability at the center of our strategy," he added.