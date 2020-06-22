Leading Turkish web hosting provider Natro has been acquired by team.blue, a merger of Combell Group, TransIP and Register Group, the European digital enabler announced Monday.

The acquisition marks a large step for team.blue's plans to expand its footprint in the fast-growing Turkish digital market.

“It is refreshing to see how Natro’s vision connects perfectly to what we are accomplishing in the whole of team.blue,” said team.blue CEO Jonas Dhaenens. “Offering easy to use and reliable digital tools for businesses in Turkey is at the heart of Natro’s mission. I’m excited to welcome the 70+ new colleagues that are delivering on this promise for the Natro customers every day.”

No financial details will be disclosed about the acquisition of Natro, the company said in a statement published on its website.

Founded in 1999, Natro has a comprehensive product range that includes domain names, web hosting solutions, email, virtual servers and various security solutions. With over 120,000 customers and over 500,000 domain names registered, it holds leading positions across multiple market segments.

Team.blue will acquire 100% of Natro shares from its current owners. The company has 70 employees at its Istanbul office who will continue to operate under the leadership of the current management team, led by CEO Nedim Mitrani. Together with team.blue, Natro will continue to pursue its ambitious plans for further expansion in the area, the company said.

“For us as the founders of Natro, it was really important to put our life’s work into good hands. Team.blue is one of the leading European hosters, led by entrepreneurs just like us, and therefore it was the ideal partner for this big decision,” said Tolga Kabakçı and Hüseyin Caymaz, founders of Natro. “It was a good fit right from the beginning and a trustful, fair and respectful atmosphere until the end.”

The Turkish web hosting and application segment has over 80 million potential customers. Over the past years, it has made good progress and offers excellent growth potential in a promising environment, team.blue stated.

“I’m excited about the possibilities of Natro joining team.blue,” Natro CEO Mitrani said. “Now backed by one of the largest European hosters, Natro will continue to amaze customers with its products and aim for even higher growth in the Turkish segment. This is a new chapter in Natro’s success story!”