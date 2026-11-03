A new network of Turkish tech professionals in Europe made its public debut in Warsaw, pledging to turn brain drain into “brain circulation” and to open new channels of technology and investment cooperation between Türkiye and Poland.

Turkish Innovation Diaspora Europe (TIDE), founded by Mehmet Göktürk Iplikçioğlu, Tunç Meriç and Atilla Arda Beşen, hosted two events aimed at boosting economic and technological ties between the two countries during the Horizon4Poland’26 Summit at The Tides Conference Center.

The summit, organized for the fifth time under Poland’s state-run Lukasiewicz Research Network, brought together representatives from science, industry, public administration and innovation support institutions under the theme “From Partnerships to Europe-wide Impact.”

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Poland Rauf Alp Denktaş opened the “Türkiye-Poland Strategic Investment Partnership” panel, which addressed technology cooperation, joint investment opportunities and the role of the Turkish innovation diaspora in Europe. A Turkish Pavilion set up at the venue connected Turkish technology companies with Polish and European participants.

Discussions focused on expanding research, technology and investment partnerships between Türkiye and Central and Eastern Europe.

Iplikçioğlu, a co-founder of TIDE, noted that Türkiye takes part in Horizon Europe, the continent’s largest research and innovation program, as an associated country. He stressed that cooperation between Turkish institutions and Central and Eastern Europe still falls short of its potential.

Participants attend the “Türkiye-Poland Strategic Investment Partnership” panel at the Horizon4Poland’26 Summit, Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 3, 2026. (Courtesy of TIDE)

Describing Poland as one of the European Union’s most dynamic economies and a key gateway to Central and Eastern European markets, Iplikçioğlu said one-on-one business matchmaking meetings could help companies, research institutions and public bodies build concrete project partnerships.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening Türkiye-Poland links as Europe prepares for its next funding period, adding that the Turkish Pavilion gave companies direct access to Polish institutes, businesses and government agencies.

Explaining the network’s mission, Iplikçioğlu said more than 40,000 Turkish technology professionals work across Europe. Their familiarity with different languages, business cultures and tech ecosystems creates a natural bridge between Türkiye and Europe, he said, and that potential should be harnessed through a shared network.

Iplikçioğlu argued that the diaspora should not be seen merely as a contributor to Türkiye’s technology exports, saying it can play a strategic role in joint research, co-production and investment.

One of TIDE’s core goals, he said, is to build a lasting, two-way cooperation network rooted in brain circulation rather than brain drain. The network seeks to ease Turkish startups’ access to EU markets and projects while helping European companies develop new business opportunities in Türkiye.

TIDE’s target audience includes Turkish startups and tech firms looking to grow in Europe, European companies seeking partners in Türkiye, investors, universities, research centers, public institutions, chambers of commerce and the Turkish innovation diaspora across the continent.

Starting from its pilot hub in Warsaw, the network aims to expand to eight regions across Europe. It plans to hold business summits in Poland and in Brussels, one of Europe’s main decision-making centers, to keep contacts between companies and institutions on a regular footing.

TIDE’s activities at Horizon4Poland’26 marked the network’s first public introduction.