Information and communication technologies company, Teknoser, a concern of leading Turkish investment group Hitay Holding, has acquired Japanese tech giant Fujitsu Technology Solutions' Turkey subsidiary, a company official confirmed Wednesday.

Hitay Holding Chairperson Emin Hitay told the Turkish daily, Dünya, that the acquisition agreement has been signed with Fujitsu Technology and it was approved by the Competition Board.

With the purchase of Fujitsu Technology Solutions Bilişim Limited, Teknoser became the only Tier1 vendor of Fujitsu in Turkey and the authorized service partner of one of the world’s biggest technology companies.

The Japanese tech giant has changed its operational model in many countries, including Turkey, in a bid to contribute further to the growth and operational performance of the group.

Consumers will continue to have uninterrupted access to Fujitsu Customer Management Tools, servers and storage products and support services, to be managed through Teknoser.

Hitay added that Teknoser currently has business partnerships with international manufacturers and solution providers leading the information and communication technologies sector. "This acquisition deal with Fujitsu, a leading Japanese information and communication technology company, came as an approval of Teknoser's technological competencies and international quality."

"Teknoser, with its long experience, know-how and expertise in the field of technology, helps its customers manage their budget, time and human resources in the most effective way. With the acquisition of the Fujitsu subsidiary, it will continue on its way by consolidating its power in the sector," he said.

Hitay emphasized that the Japanese firm's investment also indicates its confidence in the future and potential of Turkey.

"I am happy with this investment and I would like to state that our investments in our country will continue," he added.

Fujitsu Europe Vice-Chairperson and Product Sales Manager Christian Leutner said, Fujitsu has been elected as champions in the Canalys leadership matrix for three consecutive years.

This shows "how successful our model is, which is based on our partners and channel-oriented structure," he added.

Teknoser has 76 offices across 81 provinces of Turkey.

Teknoser General Manager Ozan Inan said the agreement has strategic importance for both Teknoser and Fujitsu.

"As an integrator capable of providing services to every corner of Turkey and a field services firm, we will provide Fujitsu's products and solutions to a broader consumer base and will provide world-class services to existing Fujitsu customers," he said.

He added that the purchase is set to strengthen Fujitsu's position in the market and will enable the company to serve its customers better.