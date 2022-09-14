Turkish communications satellite operator Türksat has inked a new five-year partnership deal with Avanti Communications (Avanti), the leading provider of high throughput satellite capacity across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The latest agreement, announced on Tuesday, is set to deliver extensive, continuous coverage across Africa and the Middle East to Avanti and Türksat customers in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited, a statement by the London-based company said.

Türksat and Avanti have a strong working relationship dating back several years.

The businesses will combine the capacity and coverage of Avanti’s HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites with Türksat’s newly launched Türksat-5B satellite to provide customers with access to more than 100 Gbps of state-of-the-art high throughput GEO Ka-band capacity.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the World Satellite Business Week in Paris.

“We are happy to announce that we are strengthening our current partnership with Avanti especially at this great event of World Satellite Business Week 2022, where we all meet to discuss and seek ways to make sure satellites better serve against the digital divide by making use of our resources more efficiently,” said Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, CEO of Türksat.

“We believe Türksat and Avanti are a great match to complement each other for coverage and capacity in both Africa and the Middle East, where we see the highest increase in connectivity requirement. We believe this partnership will unlock great potentials, bring more value and ease to many customers at many verticals,” Ertok noted.

For his part, Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti, said given the rapidly changing satellite industry landscape, “it is a powerful proposition for our respective customers for Avanti and Türksat as two strong regional GEO operators to join forces to offer wider coverage and increased capacity.”

“We have a strong working relationship with Türksat, and share a goal for the sector, to combat the digital divide by creating better connections in areas of the world where terrestrial infrastructure is limited. We are excited to see the positive impact this latest partnership will have and opportunities it will unlock for individuals, businesses, and governments,” Whitehill added.