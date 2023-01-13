New initiatives from Türkiye are spearheading the digital transformation in different sectors. While the advertising sector is becoming digital rapidly, the steps taken to transform existing businesses have been limited.

A team of Turkish advertisers and software developers is now launching a wide-ranging search engine in order to predict the effects of advertising. The platform will turn into a digital library for advertisers and advertising agencies before starting their new projects.

Described as the “alphabet of advertising,” Alladsof was established by Turkish entrepreneur and advertiser Nuri Gülver and his team of 50 people.

The platform seeks to mobilize what is a trillion-dollar industry and aims to open to the United Kingdom and United States markets after being put into service in Türkiye.

200K parameter

The platform, which analyzes thousands of ads with data labeling technology in 200,000 different parameters, aims to become the most comprehensive advertising search engine in the world.

Alladsof founder Nuri Gülver says the company will become a bedside platform for advertisers and their agencies and open up to the world.

Alladsof aims to provide services in four different stages, the first of which consists of implementing the search service. It works with the logic of “pay as you use” and features a claim of predicting the effect before the advertisement is shoot when the fourth stage is put into service.

Brands that correctly read the data of the advertising and marketing sector, which has an important place in the economic parameters with the size it has and the impact it creates, direct their strategic decisions accordingly.

Founded in the United Kingdom, Alladsof is defined as the most comprehensive advertising search engine designed to date and produces solutions for “predicting the effect of advertising,” which seemed impossible until now, thanks to data technologies.

The platform features what is said to be the world’s deepest creativity database, which separates ads into atomic pieces in a space of 200,000 dimensions with data labeling technology, thereby estimating which ads with common features different target audiences living in any country in the world like or dislike.

It can predict the impact of an ad before it is shot, that is, while it is at the scenario stage, in light of the information in the database.

$1 trillion industry

“The biggest problem of advertising, which is a $1 trillion industry, is still that it does not have an alphabet,” Alladsof founder Gülver said. “When you ask consumers what kind of ads they like, it is not possible to get an answer. That is why Alladsof set out with the goal of creating the alphabet of the advertising industry.”

Members of Alladsof are seen in this family photo provided by the wide-ranging advertising search engine. (Courtesy of Alladsof)

He said they initially added more than 15,000 ads published in the last five years in Türkiye to their database with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“With this feature, we have designed a system that allows advertising viewers living in Türkiye to define which types of ads a woman, a man, a businessperson, a housewife or a student likes and predict which types of ads they will like based on this definition,” he noted.

Technology-making ad analysis

Thanks to Alladsof, brand professionals who have shaped their decisions related to marketing communication in the triangle of the customer, competition and brand through different sources and reports will be able to read data related to these three topics from a single platform for the first time.

Alladsof, which includes a similar analytical interface offered by Google, Meta or Adobe to brand professionals and agencies in the field of digital advertising analytics for television commercials, is bringing the issue of commercial analysis to the agenda for the first time in the world.

Gülver said this technology has brought along a new profession named “advertising analyst.”

He announced that the technology, which will be only experienced by the largest advertisers in Türkiye, will start its commercial life as a platform as of February 2023.

Gülver stated that investment funds and angel investors have shown great interest in Alladsof and noted that they aim to become the bedside platform of the U.K., American and European advertising sectors in 2024.

Türkiye commercial stats

Meanwhile, some 1,858 new commercials were broadcasted in Türkiye in 2022, a decrease of 23% compared to 2021.

About 53% of the advertisements focused on brand image and 47% on product promotion. While 71% of the ads conveyed their message by suggestion, 22% used the incitement method and 7% used the threat method.

Some 78% of brands put their own labels at the center of their ads, while only 22% featured customer insight.

The most represented target audience in the ads was adults with a modern lifestyle. While the representation of the target audience in need of money increased by 167% in 2022, the representation of the middle-income group decreased by 45%.

An informative tone of voice was preferred the most in commercials last year. An adult man was the actor who appeared the most in commercials. The proportion of adult female actors appearing in ads increased by 22.4%.

The emotion that showed the greatest increase in advertisements was stress with a rise of 60.9%.