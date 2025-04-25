Türkiye has a unique opportunity to invest in a hybrid talent pool, which could strategically position it within both Western and Eastern technology ecosystems. The optimal strategy for Türkiye's long-term tech independence is to cultivate experts and companies proficient in both worlds, effectively serving as a bridge between them.

Software developers typically specialize in the platforms they work with, whether as Amazon Web Services (AWS) solution architects, Google Firebase experts, or Alibaba Cloud developers. Companies, in turn, hire professionals with expertise in these ecosystems. Choosing which platform to invest in is not merely a technical decision but also a strategic and economic one.

Software developers and entrepreneurs, while operating globally, invest in human resources and education tailored to the platforms – or ecosystems – of major tech giants. Should they focus on the Western giants like Microsoft, Google, Apple and AWS, or the Eastern powerhouses such as Huawei, Tencent, and Alibaba? Or perhaps, is there a way to bridge the gap between the two? The competitive developer and entrepreneur of the future might become a "technology translator," fluent in the tools, languages and business practices of both sides.

Türkiye, with its strategic location, talent, infrastructure, and historical ties, stands as an excellent candidate for this role. Entrepreneurs from Türkiye must carefully choose their target – East or West – while navigating limited resources to produce faster solutions. By attending global events hosted by leading tech platforms, developers and entrepreneurs gain valuable experience and attract customers.

Hybrid talent pool

Investing in human resources requires hybrid talent development, which stands out as the most effective approach. So, how can this be achieved? Turkish developers can become bilingual in both technical and cultural aspects to serve both markets, gaining a significant advantage in freelance work and startup collaborations.

To maximize opportunities, developers should obtain certifications from Western tech giants like Microsoft, Google and AWS while simultaneously deepening their expertise as early adopters on platforms such as Huawei Cloud and Alibaba Cloud.

For example, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution built on Huawei Cloud could have its interface developed using React + Firebase. Likewise, an e-commerce application programming interface (API) running on Alibaba Cloud could be adjusted to align with Amazon's API standards, ensuring integration across different ecosystems.

Choosing West

Many software developers and entrepreneurs who invest in the ecosystems of Western tech giants such as Google, Apple, AWS and Microsoft gain the opportunity to market globally recognized solutions.

Unlike emerging platforms, these established networks offer credibility without requiring extensive proof of concept. Developers benefit from open documentation, strong community support and certification programs like Microsoft Learn, Google Developer, and Apple Developer Academy.

Additionally, the business models in Western markets are more transparent and widespread, providing significant advantages for freelancers, startups and corporate professionals. The extensive legal infrastructure further strengthens business security and operational efficiency.

However, it's important to acknowledge the intense competition in these markets. Additionally, some services come at high costs, particularly for early-stage startups, which can be a significant barrier.

East: Not without challenges

Emerging markets, such as Huawei’s HarmonyOS or Huawei Cloud, still actively seek developers, presenting an opportunity for growth with lower competition.

In this context, Türkiye can serve as a bridge to the Eastern market, offering an entry point into China for startups looking to expand.

One major advantage is the government-backed initiatives – companies like Huawei and Tencent often partner on state-supported projects.

However, challenges must not be overlooked. Language and cultural barriers pose a significant hurdle, as documentation, support, and communities are predominantly in Chinese. Additionally, global adoption remains limited, meaning businesses targeting the West may find fewer job opportunities. Concerns over legal transparency and privacy regulations can also be a factor when working within certain ecosystems.

Data sovereignty, localization

From a technological standpoint, data sovereignty and localization are crucial, making the establishment of data centers in Türkiye a significant step toward independence.

While Europe accepts global data monopolies under its own regulations, even the U.S. imposes strict data policies, as seen with TikTok’s compliance requirements for setting up local data centers.

In Türkiye, the demand for keeping data within national borders is steadily increasing, especially related to the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK), public institutions and banking. Huawei Cloud's initiative to establish local data centers could directly address this need.

Currently, the cloud market is dominated by Western players such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The move by Huawei to bring cloud infrastructure to Türkiye is highly significant and could have far-reaching impacts.

We also know that Google and AWS have been preparing for expansion in Türkiye. Among them, Microsoft stands out, given its long-standing presence in Türkiye and its global developer resources, particularly through GitHub’s open-source libraries, which provide crucial assets for local developers.

Developer networks

The foundation of Microsoft's success as a leading technology platform lies in its commitment to developer ecosystems, bolstered by its vast software repository, GitHub.

Through the Build Conference, Microsoft gathers developers both physically and online in Seattle.

Similarly, Google's annual developer conference I/O, held at the company's Silicon Valley campus, serves as a hub for developers, particularly within the Android ecosystem and data center technologies.

In the social media sector, Meta's F8 conference brings together augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), React and social media API developers.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services stands as the hidden technology powerhouse behind Amazon. With its cloud computing leadership, extensive experience in building ecosystems and the largest physical developer event, Re:Invent, AWS continues to shape global infrastructure.

In China, Huawei's event gathering software developers and Alibaba's cloud summit stand as Asia's largest gatherings. Tencent, on the other hand, focuses on applications and gaming, gathering startups and developers.

Sipay nears status of Türkiye's first-ever fintech unicorn

Türkiye-based financial technology company Sipay has secured a $78 million investment in its Series B funding round, reaching a valuation of $877 million, the highest ever recorded in the Turkish fintech ecosystem.

The funding round that brings Sipay close to becoming Türkiye's first fintech unicorn – a startup that reaches a billion-dollar valuation – was led by Boston-based Elephant VC, with participation from QuantumLight VC, the investment fund of Revolut’s founder and CEO Nik Storonsky.

With the fresh investment, Sipay aims to accelerate its global expansion, further solidifying its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing fintech firms. Since its establishment in 2019, Sipay has gained attention with its inclusive and innovative payment solutions, offering integrated financial services to both individual consumers and corporate clients.

In contrast to many global fintech firms that compete against traditional banks, Sipay strategically partners with them, strengthening its presence not only in the business-to-consumer (B2C) market but also in the business-to-business (B2B) sector.

Strong global contender

With the rise of global fintech unicorns such as Revolut, Stripe, Klarna and Adyen over the recent years, Sipay's latest valuation demonstrates its potential to become a key player in the international fintech ecosystem. The investment also signals Türkiye's ability to produce fintech unicorns, emphasizing the global ambitions beyond local market expansion.

The team behind Sipay, at an undisclosed location, shared by the company on the occasion of raising $78 million in a Series B funding round. (AA Photo)

Sipay's founder and CEO, Nezih Sipahioğlu, highlighted that the investment would further empower the company's mission to transform the global payments ecosystem. "We are committed to making financial solutions accessible to everyone. We now aim to extend the success we have achieved in Türkiye to emerging markets," said Sipahioğlu.

In addition to serving startups, Sipay also works with large corporate clients and banks, requiring strict regulatory compliance and advanced technical integration. The company's strong adherence to Türkiye's regulatory framework has helped establish trust and forge strategic partnerships with major industry players.

All-in-one model

Sipay has developed a comprehensive fintech platform, offering seamless solutions for businesses and individuals. Its integrated ecosystem covers payment processing, digital wallets, virtual POS systems and loyalty programs, making it one of Türkiye's few companies to provide a fully modular and end-to-end financial infrastructure.

Globally, Stripe and Adyen offer similar multiservice financial ecosystems, but Sipay differentiates itself by focusing on user-friendly interfaces and cost-effective operations, particularly in emerging markets.

Revenue growth

In the fintech landscape, sustainable growth with profitability is a rare achievement.

Sipay has successfully increased its revenue fivefold over the past year, setting itself apart in the industry. This represents a key trust factor for investors in terms of both sustainability and scalability. While many fintech companies in Türkiye remain in their growth phase and operate at a loss, Sipay’s ability to maintain profitability while expanding sets it apart in the local market.

Türk Telekom offers next-generation cybersecurity shield for organizations

As cyber threats continue to rise in the digital world, ensuring the security of personal and corporate data has become crucial.

Making significant strides in cybersecurity services, one of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom is providing a comprehensive digital security McAfee Total Protection solution for users across various platforms through multidevice support.

The multidevice McAfee Total Protection is fully compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, ensuring that computers, tablets and smartphones are protected under a single package. Additionally, the solution provides simultaneous protection for up to 10 devices, making it an economical and effective choice for multidevice users.

The program establishes a proactive security shield against viruses, ransomware, malware, unwanted applications and harmful websites. With real-time scanning and threat detection, users gain a strong first line of defense against online risks.

Safe web protection

McAfee's secure browsing technology warns users in advance about suspicious and potentially dangerous websites, helping them avoid phishing attacks and fraudulent banking sites. Additionally, the system scans downloads to detect threats before they compromise the user's device.

A man takes part in a hacking contest during the Def Con hacker convention, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 29, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

Its identity protection features safeguard sensitive data, including passwords, credit card information and personal records, allowing users to conduct secure online transactions with peace of mind.

Files, applications privacy

Beyond cybersecurity, McAfee Total Protection offers powerful privacy tools to prevent unauthorized access. Users can monitor which apps access their data, encrypt private content such as photos and videos and secure them with password protection.

Additionally, sensitive files can be permanently deleted, an essential feature for those handling financial documents, tax records and confidential information.

With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive security features and high performance, McAfee Total Protection provides a robust shield against cyber threats, ensuring safe browsing, secure banking, and seamless online experiences.

Regardless of how users interact with the digital world, McAfee Total Protection ensures constant security in every aspect of online life.