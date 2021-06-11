Actera, the largest Turkey-focused private equity firm, has invested in technology exporter Litum, which develops Industry 4.0 solutions with its internet of things (IoT) and location-based services.

As an important technology provider in real-time location systems (RTLS), IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies, Litum is now focusing on global growth with the funding it received.

Founded in Izmir in 2004 by Alp Ülkü, Özgür Ülkü and Kamil Sözen, the company's solutions are utilized by industry-leading firms such as Fortune 500 companies as well as governmental establishments in more than 45 countries around the world.

Fast global growth

Litum Founding and Managing Partner Özgür Ülkü said that the investment they received from Actera would make a very important contribution to Litum's rapid global growth journey.

"We have grown Litum rapidly by investing in our technological infrastructure and team," he said as he explained their goals. "We have succeeded in raising above world standards our product quality and the added value we create for our customers. At this stage of our journey, Actera's investment is very valuable and exciting for us. We believe that Actera will strengthen us with its experience and wide network. While we continue to increase our market share by growing rapidly, we aim to continue innovation in the field of real-time location systems."

Solution to crisis

Litum founder and managing partner Sözen underlined that they develop all of their technology under their own roof.

"We serve in the supply chain, manufacturing, health care, oil, mining and smart building industries. Companies using Litum solutions can instantly track the location information of their employees and equipment," he said.

"In this way, they can optimize their processes while ensuring their security. From hospitals to warehouses, from factories to mines, our technology has a wide range of uses. We provide serious added value to our customers in terms of both safety and savings by making the right decision. We will now run toward our goal of providing this added value to more countries and customers."