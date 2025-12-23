Turkish telecoms company Turkcell will launch international roaming in Syria as of Tuesday, its CEO Ali Taha Koç announced late Monday.

"Turkcell subscribers who are in Syria will be able to use their lines" as of Tuesday midnight, Koç said on the social media platform X.

"This development is both pleasing and life-facilitating for our citizens traveling to Syria. We are on the ground with all our institutions, standing by the Syrian people," said Nuh Yilmaz, Türkiye's new ambassador to Syria.

Turkcell was previously available only in northern Syria and in the border regions. It will now become available nationwide.

The company will provide internet data, messaging, and voice calls without the application of any additional fees.