Türkiye plans to launch a comprehensive program aimed at paving the way for an inflow of technology entrepreneurs into the country, a senior official said Wednesday.

"We will soon implement the Türkiye Tech Visa. Thus, we will make our country a hub for individuals with technology expertise," Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır said.

The program aims to attract technology entrepreneurs with critical expertise, innovative business models, and technology-based initiatives, Kacırd told an event in Orlando, U.S.

The Turkish government has over the years announced multiple incentives to reverse the brain drain and attract scientists and entrepreneurs from abroad to end dependence on imports and promote national innovations and research and development.

Kacır emphasized the National Technology Initiative, which he said represents Türkiye's journey toward achieving full independence in critical technologies, transitioning to value-added production and competitively exporting high-tech products worldwide.

He drew attention to the development of Türkiye's R&D and innovation ecosystem since the early 2000s, also highlighting aims to increase exports of high-tech products and elevate the quality of human capital.

Kacır highlighted the increase in human resources in the R&D field from 29,000 to 273,000, stating: "In 2002, there were 414 patent applications throughout Türkiye in a year. This number increased 22 times last year."

"Türkiye's share in world trade last year was 1.06%. Twenty years ago, this figure was at the level of 0.55%. In terms of world trade, we added another Türkiye on top of Türkiye. Of our $255.8 billion exports, $241 billion consists of industrial products," said Kacır.

Emphasizing Türkiye's role as both a significant production center in its region and globally, Kacır articulated the government's goals of consolidating independence in critical technologies, achieving value-added production, increasing high-tech exports and elevating the quality of human capital.

Reflecting on the previous period's efforts to stimulate high-tech sectors, Kacır reiterated that they had issued successive calls, receiving nearly 750 applications and approving 180 investment incentives.

Underlining the government's encouragement of both R&D and investment activities, Kacır stated their plans to address the annual current deficit exceeding $7.5 billion.

He also noted that the country was set to announce a "Disruptive Technologies" initiative to attract more initiatives and entrepreneurs.

Kacır emphasized the importance the government attaches to the chip industry and noted the intention to provide all necessary support and incentives for related investments.

"Data center investments will also accelerate in the coming period. We aim to bring hyper-scale data centers to Türkiye. We want to attract international investments in electric vehicles," the minister added.