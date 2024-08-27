The "Türkiye-Greece Hackathon 2024" event, dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation between the two nations, will be organized in cooperation with the two countries' Ministries of Foreign Affairs, according to a report on Monday.

"We, the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Türkiye, are pleased to pre-announce the upcoming Türkiye-Greece Hackathon 2024, an event dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation between our two nations," the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This significant initiative, co-organized by Bilişim Vadisi, the Technology and Innovation Base of Türkiye, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, and the Athens Startup Business Incubator (Th. E.A of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry), aims to harness the creative energy of our brightest minds to develop solutions that will have a lasting, positive impact on society," it added.

The statement further stated that the main focus of the event was "smart cities" and that this included innovative solutions for issues such as enhancing urban living through technology, tackling pressing environmental challenges, promoting sustainability and improving safety and emergency response mechanisms.

Inviting high school and university students between the ages of 16 and 35, as well as entrepreneurs and scientists from both countries to the event, the statement said that young people "have the power to build bridges between cultures, innovate and provide solutions to facilitate the lives of the citizens of both countries."

The statement shared that participants will engage in activities such as brainstorming sessions, workshops and coding sprints and work in joint teams to overcome pressing challenges.

A hackathon is an event, typically lasting from 24 hours to a week, where coders, designers, and sometimes experts in other fields team up to tackle software projects.

Further details and registration information for the event are set to be announced at a later date.