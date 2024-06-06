Türkiye on Thursday announced it had initiated an investigation into Apple's contracts with application developers and its refusal of alternative payment systems on the App Store.

The probe by the Competition Authority (RK) was launched as part of a review of mobile smart devices and software for these devices, the authority said in a statement.

The board expressed concerns that Apple may be imposing restrictions on payment systems, potentially limiting developer choice and hindering the entry of competing payment systems into the Apple ecosystem.

The board cited suspicions that certain restrictions have been imposed on application developers regarding payment systems in the App Store.

The authority is concerned that Apple may be forcing developers to use its in-app purchase (IAP) system, even if they have their own payment systems that they would prefer to use.

The statement said the company may be restricting developers from communicating with their customers about alternative payment options.

"Whether Apple eliminates the freedom of choice of application developers by making its own payment system mandatory and whether it prevents or hinders the entry of other payment systems into the Apple ecosystem will also be investigated," the authority said.

Apple currently takes a 30% commission on all in-app purchase transactions.