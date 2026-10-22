Türkiye has launched nationwide cybersecurity scans and issued urgent warnings to government agencies and businesses after critical vulnerabilities were discovered in PHP, a programming language widely used to power websites and online services.

The Presidency of Cybersecurity said the flaws, known as "PHP2Shell," could allow hackers to remotely execute malicious code without user authentication under certain conditions, potentially exposing sensitive data and disrupting digital services.

The vulnerabilities pose particularly serious risks to internet-facing systems, raising concerns over unauthorized access, data breaches and interruptions to critical infrastructure.

In response, authorities have begun scanning systems across the country, prioritizing public institutions, to identify potential threats and limit their impact.

The agency also issued an emergency security advisory through the Cyber Incident Response Teams (SOME) Communication Platform, outlining technical and administrative measures for public institutions, private companies and critical infrastructure operators.

System administrators were urged to immediately install security updates, review internet-facing infrastructure, restrict unnecessary external access and implement additional safeguards where needed.

The Presidency of Cybersecurity said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating preventive measures with relevant institutions to protect Türkiye's digital infrastructure and ensure the continuity of essential services.

Organizations were also advised to follow the measures outlined in the agency's official security bulletin.