Türkiye witnessed another technological breakthrough as it unveiled its first quantum computer on Thursday, marking a leap in efforts to advance the country’s capabilities in critical areas of data security, artificial intelligence (AI), and defense and to boost its competitive power.

The quantum computer, developed by the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETÜ) in the capital Ankara, has been designed with infrastructure that supports its continuous development, signaling a major stride toward the country's technological independence. It also supports Türkiye's vision for leadership in the quantum technology ecosystem.

The launch event attended by top officials took place at the TOBB ETÜ Technology Center, where the quantum computer was shown.

"Today, we witnessed another historic step taken by our country in the world of technology by attending 'Türkiye's First Quantum Computer Presentation Ceremony,'" Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in a post on X.

"The domestic quantum computer designed by TOBB ETÜ aims to increase our country's international competitive power in information processing technologies in many areas such as cryptography, artificial intelligence, defense industry and materials science," he added.

Speaking at the ceremony in Ankara, Yılmaz described the product as "historic," adding that with this initiative Türkiye joined the small list of countries with quantum technology.

Yılmaz noted that with the 5-qubit quantum computer, QuanT developed at TOBB ETÜ Technology Center, Türkiye became one of the few countries with quantum computer technology, and that this would also contribute to the development of the quantum technology ecosystem, which they aim to strengthen and carry it into future.

The vice president also highlighted the importance of increasing domestic production in strategic areas such as the defense industry, space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum technologies.

He recalled Türkiye's significant momentum in the defense sector, recalling a record $5.5 billion in exports last year.

"Technological progress does not only mean producing innovation but also building a new development mechanism by including all segments of society in this transformation. The national technology initiative (dubbed in Turkish as "Milli Teknoloji Hamlesi") aims to secure this not only today but also for our future by establishing this structure," he explained.

"Quantum computers are considered a revolution in the world of technology with their capacity to solve complex problems that far exceed the processing power of classical computers," he said as part of his remarks.

He further cited the ability of quantum computers to change the game in sectors such as health care, finance, sensor technologies and advanced materials development, as well as in strategic areas.

Turkey's first quantum computer, developed by TOBB University of Economics and Technology (TOBB ETÜ) is seen amid the "Türkiye's Quantum Age Begins: Türkiye's First Quantum Computer Introduction Ceremony" program held at TOBB Technology Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 21, 2024. (AA Photo)

"For this reason, each country has begun to create its own domestic quantum technology road map, and countries that have made progress have resorted to applying commercial restrictions on critical components to maintain a monopoly in this technology," he said.

Yılmaz, who noted that Türkiye has shaped its own road map in this regard in 2020 and implemented this plan step by step, stated that superconductor technologies are of critical importance and that superconductor chips will be one of the main agenda items of the upcoming period.

He said the world of quantum computers offers young people the opportunity to be pioneers of new-generation technologies and said: "Your participation in this field will not only contribute to the scientific future of our country but will also enable us to make a difference on a global scale. QuanT will provide you with the opportunity to gain practical knowledge about quantum technology and take your first steps in this field."

"I sincerely believe that we will be able to build our high-capacity quantum computer in the future with the superconductor chip production house to be established by Aselsan, TOBB ETÜ with the support of our Presidency of Defense Industries and with the contribution of our other universities," he said.

"On this occasion, I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed to the project and hope that our first domestic quantum computer 'QuanT,' which is the National Technology Move of the Turkish Century, will be beneficial and auspicious for our entire nation," he also said in a post on X, featuring photos from the event.

The quantum computer initiative is expected to generate new employment opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures as TOBB ETÜ aims to build a quantum ecosystem for a global competitive edge, helping startups develop domestic quantum hardware and components, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Unlike traditional computers, which use classical bits to store and process information, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, or qubits, allowing them to perform far more complex tasks.

Türkiye’s first quantum computer is expected to enhance the country’s position in this emerging field.

Quantum computing has wide-ranging applications in areas including cryptography for secure data encryption, AI for advanced algorithmic processing, defense for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analyzing global warming and natural disasters, and the discovery of next-generation materials.