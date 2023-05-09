Türkiye Tuesday launched its first Metaverse office, the country's communications director said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Fahrettin Altun said the Communications Directorate closely follows the new information channels that have emerged with the digital transformation and aims to increase representation in these platforms.

"I am very happy to share with you that our Communications Directorate is the first public institution in the meta-universe in terms of leading these new generation technologies," said Altun.

"As the first step of our directorate's Web3 transformation and metaverse strategy, we are launching our Meta Office, which is accessible via mobile devices from anywhere in the world, as of today," he added.

Altun said pioneering the newly developing Web3 and metaverse ecosystem all over the world will offer important opportunities for the country's journey to becoming a global power.

"Truth is and will be our most important slogan in the metaverse and digital world as it is in the real world. All technological and digital impositions that ignore the truth and human beings are impositions we must oppose and fight against," he further said.

"We must work hard to create a fair, human-centered, and safe world, and we must make this effort in new digital universes as well," he added.

Later, Altun examined the area where the Presidency Communications Presidency Metaverse Platform is located in the Metaverse.