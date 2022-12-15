The Turkish Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office is taking a huge step to support domestic technology entrepreneurship by opening a Türkiye TechnoHub platform to gather technology companies of all levels under one roof.

Speaking about the platform on Wednesday, the head of the Presidential Digital Transformation Office, Ali Taha Koç, said that it will support the formation of Türkiye’s technology ecosystem, inviting all companies working in this field to take part and work under the platform.

Koç highlighted that the platform will create profits for all its members, adding that the companies need to register and identify their areas of competence.

The TechnoHub platform will bring these companies together with potential domestic and foreign investors and customers, and “was created to facilitate the sharing of experience and knowledge, to make our companies visible on a global scale, to establish new collaborations and to reach different markets,” Koç said.

“Türkiye TechnoHub platform is an infrastructure that can be beneficial for all parties on the platform,” he added.

Koç further said that it covers all the stakeholders in the country that make up the domestic technology entrepreneurship ecosystem, such as public institutions, private sector companies, technoparks – and technology transfer offices.

Referring TechnoHub as a platform that gathers the stakeholders of the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem under a single initiative, Koç said the platform has a comprehensive classification and is planned to have a strong international visibility. This concept has been implemented for the first time in Türkiye.

“While determining the competencies of our domestic technology startups, this platform was needed to meet with all stakeholders,” he underlined.

Stating that companies can register to the platform free of charge anytime, Koç invited all startups working in technology to participate in the turkiyetechnohub.org platform to be a part of this ecosystem “without wasting time.”