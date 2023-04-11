The launching operation of Türkiye's new high-resolution observation satellite IMECE was postponed, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) announced Tuesday.

SpaceX, responsible for the operation, has officially stated that it is not possible to launch on Tuesday, TÜBITAK tweeted.

The exact date and time of the launch, which has been postponed by one day as of now, will be announced later, the council added.

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources by TÜBITAK.

With the inauguration of IMECE, Türkiye will, for the first time, provide space history with an electro-optical satellite camera and a sub-meter resolution.

IMECE will operate in orbit simultaneously with the sun at an altitude of 680 kilometers (422.5 miles).

The launch comes as part of Türkiye’s ambitious 10-year space road map, unveiled in February 2021, which also includes missions to the moon and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

Türkiye plans to achieve first contact with the moon in 2023, coinciding with the centennial of the founding of the republic. The program also envisages working with other countries on building a spaceport, besides the aim of creating a global brand in satellite technology.

Türkiye currently boasts eight active satellites in space, including five communication satellites.