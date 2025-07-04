Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched an investigation into the online music streaming platform Spotify over suspected anti-competitive behavior.

The board said on Friday that Spotify's strategies and policies cause anti-competitive impacts in the music industry.

The board will evaluate in detail whether the streamer violated the law by engaging in practices that complicate the operations of its rivals in the online music streaming services market and/or affect the distribution of the royalties paid to various parties within the framework of its licensing relationships.

It will also investigate possible discrimination between artists and content creators on the platform in various ways, including their visibility on the platform.

In a statement, Spotify asserted that it is conducting all its operations in compliance with legal requirements.