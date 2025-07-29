Türkiye's sole satellite operator, Türksat, is purportedly expected to join a short list of mobile services providers in the country, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

While two of the three operators serving in Türkiye are majority-owned by the state, Türksat, which is also owned by the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), has begun counting down the days to enter the market as the fourth operator, according to a report by the finance-focused Ekonomim.

The report also claimed that the controlling shares of this company – similar to Turkcell and Türk Telekom – will also be held by the TWF.

Following the expected submission of the proposal to Parliament in the new legislative term, the company will begin its final preparations and is reported to start operator services in the first quarter of 2026.

Apart from Türk Telekom and Turkcell, currently, Vodafone Turkey serves as the third mobile network in the country.