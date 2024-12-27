As the world dives deeper into the era of artificial intelligence and big data, the need for advanced data storage solutions has never been greater.

Leading this revolution from Türkiye, professor Huriye Akdaş and her team have developed a groundbreaking 3D optical data storage (3D-ODS) project that promises long-term, high-capacity, and organic storage solutions.

With the global data volume expected to reach 175 zettabytes (175 billion terabytes) by 2025, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), traditional storage methods are under immense pressure.

This staggering amount of data poses a significant challenge to current storage technologies. However, the 3D-ODS project, spearheaded by Akdaş at Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ), aims to address this challenge by significantly enhancing storage capacities.

The technology surpasses the limitations of traditional 2D optical disks, allowing a single DVD-sized disc to hold more than 100 layers, effectively storing 1 petabyte (1024 terabytes) of data – compared to the roughly 2500 HDDs currently required to store the same amount.

Major step for data center

This innovative technology could establish a substantial data storage hub for public institutions, health care providers and other organizations in Türkiye.

This initiative, led by telecom companies, could attract pioneering investments in massive data centers. In an era when sustainable technology is becoming increasingly important, the system's use of eco-friendly and organic materials offers an attractive alternative for companies investing in green technology.

High-density, long-lasting and reliable storage solutions are in growing demand across sectors such as health care, finance, space research0 and big data management. For instance, large amounts of DNA data can be stored in genomic research.

Sustainable contribution project

This project, notable for both its high-capacity data storage capabilities and its commitment to using entirely organic materials, offers a beacon of hope for institutions seeking to manage data both reliably and sustainably.

The project, led by YTÜ, is seen as a roadmap for all sectors looking to invest in the information technologies of the future.

Akdaş, renowned for her groundbreaking research in the fields of functional materials development and molecular engineering, completed her master's degree under Nobel Laureate J.P. Sauvage and pursued her Ph.D. with another Nobel Laureate J.M. Lehn's student, M. W. Hosseini. She completed her postdoctoral studies at Oxford University.

Professor Huriye Akdaş. (Courtesy of YTÜ)

The 3D-ODS technology not only reduces storage space requirements but also cuts energy consumption and physical infrastructure costs.

If commercialized, this technology could revolutionize global data storage infrastructure and significantly reduce costs, potentially setting new standards in the optical data storage market, cloud services, and big data analytics.

Data storage

A popular video platform (e.g., Netflix) stores approximately 20 petabytes of data annually.

Current technology would require 50,000 HDDs (each with 20 TB capacity) to store this data.

With 3D-ODS technology, the same amount of data could be stored on just 20 DVD-sized discs.

New fund set up to boost next-generation technologies

APY Ventures has set an ambitious goal to raise a total of TL 1 billion ($28 million) within three years through its newly established "Next-Generation Technology Venture Capital Investment Fund."

The capital will be invested in growth-stage startups, with individual investments ranging from $250,000 to $2 million.

The venture capital investment fund (VCIF), launched last month, aims to invest in technology-based and innovation-focused sectors.

These sectors include corporate software and cybersecurity, green energy and sustainability, agriculture, health technologies, and gaming and mobile applications.

APY Ventures Fund Manager Mustafa Keçeli. (Courtesy of APY Ventures)

Mustafa Keçeli, head of venture capital funds at APY Ventures, said the new fund will expand the company's entrepreneurial and investor portfolios, thereby increasing its impact on the ecosystem.

"Through the Next-Generation Technology Venture Capital Investment Fund, we plan to make significant investments in technology-based and innovation-focused sectors, both in Türkiye and internationally," said Keçeli.

"We aim to raise a total of TL 1 billion ($28.36 million) within three years. The capital raised will be transferred to growth-stage (Seed, Pre-Series A and Series A) tech-focused startups, with investment amounts ranging from $250,000 to $2 million."

Over 800 investors

Keçeli believes that the new fund will be their masterpiece. He emphasized that while contributing to Türkiye's technology ecosystem, they will also strengthen their connections with innovative startups globally.

"Through our Startup VCIF, we have achieved great success in spreading investment opportunities broadly. This fund has been preferred by over 800 individual and institutional investors, making us one of Türkiye's most preferred venture capital funds. I thank all our investors who made this success possible and trusted us," he noted.

"We will no longer issue new shares in the Startup VCIF, which has reached sufficient size and has five years remaining before liquidation. As the first VCIF traded on the stock exchange, this fund will continue to enable secondary transactions through Borsa Istanbul," he added.

Focus on high-growth potential

Regarding future plans, Keçeli stated they aim to establish a broader network in the coming period and include more than 20 technology startups in their portfolio.

"According to the investment strategy of the Next-Generation Technology VCIF, 50% of the startups in our portfolio will be early-stage startups with annual revenues below $1 million, while the other 50% will be growth-stage startups with revenues above this threshold," he said.

"We believe this strategy will enable us to address the development needs of startups at different growth stages and establish sustainable relationships with high-growth potential companies."

In 2025, with the new fund, APY Ventures will focus on sectors such as corporate software and cybersecurity, green energy and sustainability, agricultural technologies, health technologies, gaming, and mobile applications, said Keçeli.

Türk Telekom to build solar power plant to meet quarter of its energy needs

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom has announced an investment in renewable energy as it seeks to build a solar power plant that will meet about a quarter of its annual energy needs.

In a statement, the company said it had signed an "electricity transmission connection agreement" with the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) for the construction of the Sivas Zara Solar Power Plant (SPP).

"The foundations of this plant – whose capacity will account for 15% of the Türk Telekom Group's current annual electricity consumption – are scheduled to be laid in early 2025," it said. It is planned to be completed within the same year.

The project underscores Türk Telekom's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and helping manage risks associated with climate change, the company said.

Green transformation

Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom, highlighted the company's dual focus on technological innovation and environmental stewardship.

"As we continue to invest in shaping Türkiye's digital future, we place sustainability principles at the heart of our strategies. Through the digital transformation solutions we provide for smart living across many parts of the country, we contribute to energy savings while pioneering efforts to expand the adoption of renewable energy sources," Önal said.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

"We are proud to lead the green transformation with our SPP project, which accounts for 15% of Türk Telekom Group's current annual electricity consumption. Our SPP projects, to be implemented in various cities, hold great significance for advancing our country's energy independence and ensuring a sustainable future. To leave a more livable world for future generations, we will continue to invest in our country's future with a vision of technology that shapes and enhances tomorrow."

Additional solar plants

The Sivas Zara SPP, one of the highest-capacity unlicensed facilities in Türkiye, will feature innovative technology and an eco-friendly design. With an annual energy production of approximately 200 million kWh, the plant will play a vital role in meeting the company's energy demands while advancing the nation's green transformation goals.

Türk Telekom's sustainability strategy encompasses investments in solar and wind energy, as well as the deployment of smart living solutions powered by 5G, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. These initiatives aim to optimize resource use in areas such as transportation, public safety, and environmental management.

As part of its broader renewable energy plan, Türk Telekom plans to complete additional solar power installations across two other cities, bringing the total SPP capacity to 405.8 MWe. Sivas Zara will account for 96 MWe of that.

T3 Venture Capital Fund invests $200,000 in Co Print

The T3 Venture Capital Investment Fund (T3 VCIF), established by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation, has made its first investment with the aim of contributing to the country's innovative technology ecosystem.

The fund announced a $200,000 investment in Co Print, a 3D printing technology company, at the Take Off Entrepreneurship Summit.

The capital will accelerate Co Print's growth in international markets, increase production capacity, and help it establish itself as a global brand.

Co Print is known for its innovative 3D printing technology that enables multicolor and multimaterial model production with a single print head.

The company was among the top 10 growth-stage startups selected at the Take Off Entrepreneurship Summit and won the investment award during the event held on Dec. 11-12.

Co Print marks the first investment of T3 Venture Capital Investment Fund. (Courtesy of T3 VCIF)

In the first round of the summit, Co Print raised TL 3 million ($85,066) from 1,587 investors, setting a crowdfunding record.

In the second round, with the support of Baykar Technology CEO Haluk Bayraktar, the company secured a total of TL 12 million in just seven minutes. These achievements have significantly strengthened Co Print's growth potential in international markets.

Supporting tech-based startups

T3 VCIF is committed to providing not only financial support but also strategic guidance and close collaboration with entrepreneurs throughout the investment process. This helps startups develop and grow their business models.

Investing in Co Print demonstrates T3 VCIF's dedication to Türkiye's tech-based entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This collaboration will accelerate Co Print's research and development (R&D) efforts and enable the company to bring its innovative products to global markets.

With the support of T3 VCIF, Co Print plans to enter the U.S. and European markets and increase its production capacity by establishing new production lines.

The company continues to attract significant interest at international technology fairs, providing important advantages in design and manufacturing with its cutting-edge technologies.