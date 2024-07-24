Türkiye is gearing up to introduce a new investment program targeting its aspirations of making the country a global hub in emerging technology fields, with the inauguration ceremony planned later this week, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

The "HIT-30: High Technology Investment Program" is expected to be introduced on July 26 in Istanbul, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

The program, which will be opened by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, will be launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The program aims to reinforce Türkiye's advantages for high-tech and value-added new investments while making the country a focal point for high-tech investments.

It also aims to accelerate technology investments that will carry Türkiye into the future and initiate a process that will elevate the country's technology development and high-value-added production capacity to a higher level.

Top executives of domestic and foreign companies, foreign investors and leading figures of the business world will attend the introduction meeting, at which new supports and incentives will be announced.

Speaking about the investments in a television program, Kacır said, "In the upcoming period, we will establish a new incentive framework related to investments that will bring about green transformation, digital transformation, high value-added and the conversion of regional local dynamics into economic value."

"We will announce these through a new 'High Technology Incentive Program' that will be presented to the entire world by our president. This will also attract the attention of investors globally," he noted.

The minister also emphasized the ministry's desire to increase Türkiye's production capabilities, particularly in areas such as battery and sensor technologies, stating that all these developments would further accelerate the flow of global investments to Türkiye.