Eight more Turkish centers joined NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) program, a senior official announced Tuesday.

The number of centers has now reached 10 in Türkiye, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said in a post on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

"We see the benefits of our investments in Türkiye's technology infrastructure and capabilities in the international arena," he said.

The DIANA program provides up to 300,000 euros (about $325,300) in grants to companies developing dual-use civilian and military technologies in nine advanced technology areas, the minister noted.

In addition, the network also offers consultancy, access to a wide network of investors, free access to acceleration and test centers, product testing facilities and access to NATO and allied markets, he said.

"In the pilot calls of the program opened in 2023, two Turkish companies were among the 44 companies eligible for support," he added.

The DIANA is a NATO body working with leading researchers and entrepreneurs across the alliance, helping them develop technologies to keep NATO populations safe and secure. With dozens of accelerator sites and test centers across the alliance, it brings together universities, industry and governments to work with startups and other innovators to solve critical defense and security challenges.