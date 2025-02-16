Türkiye's newly established parliamentary commission on artificial intelligence research is expected to conclude its work by mid-May and prepare a report with the characteristics of a "vision document" outlining strategies to enhance the country's AI ecosystem and shed light on areas where the work needs to be done, its chair said on Sunday.

The commission began its activities by distributing tasks in January, Fatih Dönmez, the chairperson of Parliament's Artificial Intelligence Research Commission and a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said, explaining the goals and framework of their work.

He noted that their goal is to create an artificial intelligence ecosystem shaped by science, justice and social sensitivity, mentioning that the commission members approach the subject with a supra-partisan understanding.

Noting that they received suggestions from commission members to shape the road map in the first meeting, Dönmez emphasized that they have formed a pool of experts in the field of artificial intelligence from public institutions and organizations, as well as from the private sector, universities and civil society organizations, and have started listening to these individuals.

He explained that they wanted to evaluate the level of public understanding of artificial intelligence by first listening to public institutions and organizations. Accordingly, Dönmez reported that they visited the data center of the National Academic Network and Information Center of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK ULAKBIM) with the commission members and examined Türkiye's most powerful supercomputer, ARF ACC, where they received a comprehensive presentation.

He also informed that officials from the Presidential Digital Transformation Office, the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) came to the Parliament separately and informed the commission members about their work.

"On Feb. 17, we will visit Istanbul Technical University and Koç University. Both are ambitious universities in artificial intelligence," he further said.

Vision document

Stating that the commission can use the right to take an additional month, Dönmez said, "We will have completed our work by mid-May."

He also explained that they would complete the commission report within a few months after completing their work, conveying expectations for a "satisfactory" report.

"I believe that a satisfactory report will emerge. Afterward, if necessary, with the appreciation of our Parliament, work on this can be continued," he explained.

He also said that the report to be prepared as a result of the work will not only be a report that creates the infrastructure for legislation but will also shed light on the areas where Türkiye needs to focus in global competition and where work should be done accordingly, such as creating new job areas, supporting data ecosystems, preparing artificial intelligence principles and ethical standards, determining artificial intelligence-related R&D investments.

Dönmez also listed areas such as identifying priority application and investment areas, being ready for the socio-economic changes that artificial intelligence will bring, creating management mechanisms suitable for the artificial intelligence age, strengthening international cooperation, accelerating structural and labor force transformation, increasing reverse brain drain and increasing scientific productivity in the field of artificial intelligence.

The chairperson additionally reported that it is foreseen that the commission's work will be carried out under three headings: "gains in artificial intelligence," "identification of risks of artificial intelligence and taking precautions," and "legal infrastructure."

AI legislation

Dönmez expressed that they examined the legislative work in other countries. He explained that while the U.S. supports the development of this technology freely without pursuing administrative and technical regulation beforehand, the European Union is trying to draw a framework with rules on this issue.

He also pointed out that there is no legal regulation in the field of artificial intelligence in Türkiye yet and that the work continues within the scope of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Document prepared by the Presidential Digital Transformation Office. In addition, Dönmez stated that they received opinions from the experts they invited to the commission on whether there is a need for legal regulation and that they noted these opinions.

Dönmez also stated that if the work leads to the opinion that legal regulation is needed in the field of artificial intelligence, this will be included in the commission report.

Pointing out that early regulation can hinder the development of technologies while being too late can cause problems, Dönmez underlined that there should be a balance between "protecting fundamental rights and freedoms" and "using artificial intelligence technologies."

Productivity, efficiency

This draws attention to the fact that while artificial intelligence offers opportunities to increase productivity and efficiency, it also contains certain risks. He also emphasized that while some occupational groups may face difficulties, new job opportunities may arise.

Saying that it is predicted that the use of artificial intelligence may contribute an additional approximately 5% to Türkiye's national income in the next 10 years and that this will become clearer over time, Dönmez said, "I believe artificial intelligence will increase productivity and efficiency."

Pointing to the need for human resources in artificial intelligence, Dönmez said, "As the commission, we will take concrete steps and make new plans and work according to the current situation of artificial intelligence."

"A Coordination Board was established under the chairmanship of our Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. We know they have planned to train expert personnel needed by both the public and private sectors in this field. It seems that we need approximately 50,000 human resources in the first stage," Dönmez said.

He also referred to the training of many people in software and computer engineering for years in Türkiye, explaining that it seems "much easier" for software and computer engineers to be directed to this field.

"In addition, many of our universities have opened associate, undergraduate, and graduate programs," he said.

He also informed that coordination of the curriculum of departments related to artificial intelligence in universities has been given to Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK). "We will get more detailed information about this when we go to ITÜ next week," he added.

Drawing attention to the fact that preparations should be made not only on the software side but also for production, Dönmez said: "These software programs need large supercomputers and data processing centers. We need to establish an infrastructure in terms of hardware in that area."

"During the commission's work, we will see what steps need to be taken for a local ecosystem," he noted.

Moreover, suggesting that many Turkish experts are working in the field of artificial intelligence abroad, Dönmez said they invited some of these individuals to the commission.

"Their participation in our work will be discussed. We expect our friends who have gained experience abroad to come to Türkiye and work in this field for a local and national 'artificial intelligence ecosystem.' I am hopeful," he concluded.