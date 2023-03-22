Türkiye's data protection authority penalized the popular messaging app WhatsApp and its parent company Meta for failing to register in the Data Controllers' Registry.

The Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) slapped an administrative fine of 2.6 million liras ($140,000) on each firm, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

The KVKK also ordered Meta and WhatsApp to enroll in the registry within 30 days.

In September 2021, the KVKK imposed an administrative fine of TL 1.95 million ($235,000) on WhatsApp for not taking the necessary technical and administrative measures to prevent the unlawful processing of personal data.