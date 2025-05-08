Türkiye's first domestically developed flying car, AirCar, built up within a project in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, known as the hub for the automotive industry and information technologies, has started crewed flights, according to a report on Thursday.

The flights commenced a month ago, the creator of the project told Ihlas News Agency (IHA), explaining that they joined a small league of just five companies in the world that operate in this field.

“The Bosporus route in Istanbul is very suitable for AirCar. Crossings from one side to the other can be made without needing to reach high altitudes. We can also provide service to the (Princes) islands. We aim to transport both cargo and people to hard-to-reach areas across Türkiye," Eray Altunbozar said.

After completing his electrical and electronics engineering education in the U.S. and returning to Türkiye, Altunbozar brought the AirCar project to life in his workshop located in Kocaeli’s Bilişim Vadisi (Informatics Valley).

The AirCar, a result of nearly seven years of work, is preparing to position Türkiye as a pioneer in the era of flying cars. Accordingly, after its testing phase, AirCar has begun its first human-crewed flights.

"We started crewed flights a month ago. The vehicle you see behind me is a completed prototype of the AirCar," Altunbozar said.

"The last four years have been very intense. We started this journey about seven years ago. In the early years, we focused on concept development and waited for the market to mature. Now, we’ve begun crewed flights with our two-person model. There are only five companies in the world operating in this field, and we are one of them," he added.

Altunbozar also explained that there are currently two AirCar models: a single-seater and a two-seater.

"We’ve been conducting test flights with the single-seater model for some time. Now, we’ve started crewed flights with the two-seater version. This model can carry approximately 200-220 kilograms, and we’re targeting a range of 50 kilometers (31 miles). We haven’t started tests over that distance yet, but we plan to do so in the near future," he said.

He emphasized that the AirCar is fully electric and features autonomous systems. "However, according to current regulations, even if the vehicle is autonomous, it must have a pilot on board. Therefore, the vehicle is equipped with a joystick. With about 30 hours of training, it will be possible to operate the vehicle. It will initially be available for personal sale. Later on, it could also be used as an air taxi," he explained.

To increase flight range, they chose electric systems, said Altunbozar, adding: “We could have done this using fuel-based systems, which would have increased our range from 50 kilometers per charge to 150 kilometers. We can still do that today. However, battery technologies are advancing rapidly. The world is also shifting from fossil fuels to electric energy. It may look like we’re just getting started today, but it will still take a few years before we enter the market. By then, battery technologies will likely receive even more support."

"We said, 'If we aim for the right technology at the right time, we’ll be in the right position when the time comes.' And now we’re moving forward fully electric. We’re happy with this choice," he concluded.

The flying cars and air taxis industry is currently developing and still faces regulatory hurdles around the world. However, it is seen as a futuristic technology that could ease traffic congestion and help transport people over shorter distances.

Volocopter, an urban air pioneer, for example, failed to get the approval for flight during last year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Still, the flying cars and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, also called air taxis, garnered significant attention at this year's auto show in Shanghai.