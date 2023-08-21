Teknofest, the world's largest aviation, space and tech fair, is set to continue its journey on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with editions set to take place in the capital Ankara and Izmir following the Istanbul organization in April.

The second stop of the festival, which is planned to be held in the three largest cities of Türkiye to mark the centenary of the republic, will be the capital Ankara.

The festival is set to take place in Ankara between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, and afterward in Izmir between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, according to the report from Sabah newspaper on Monday.

The tech fair is set to take the stage at Etimesgut Airport in Ankara and at Çiğli Airport in Izmir.

In both cities, Teknofest aims to give visitors an adventure full of science, technology and space accompanied by technology competitions, venture programs, air shows, award ceremonies, science shows, educational workshops, exhibitions, stage plays and special flight experiences for children.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest is held in various Turkish cities every year.

Some 130 participants and 19 sponsor companies took part in the Teknofest 2023 Istanbul, which was held between April 27 and May 1 with the participation of 117 institutions, including ministries, presidencies, public and private sector organizations, academic institutions and media companies.

Technology competitions organized within the scope of the festival to support the projects of thousands of young people working in the fields of national technology production and development were held in 41 main competitions and 102 different categories.

More than 333,000 teams and more than 1 million competitors applied to Teknofest's Technology Competitions this year.

Young people were awarded more than TL 13 million ($478,564) in prizes and more than TL 30 million in material support. The young people who ranked in the competitions received their awards on the Teknofest stage.