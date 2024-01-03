One of Türkiye's largest online marketplaces sahibinden.com dismissed allegations of the platform being sold to another firm or an individual through a written statement on its official social media account on Instagram on Wednesday and said it was working on resolving the issue regarding access to its domain.

The users have encountered problems accessing the platform since midnight on Wednesday and the site remains down, several local media outlets, including private broadcaster NTV and state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), reported.

Individuals who intended to access the site encountered the warning, "DNS address could not be found. Diagnosing the problem."

"Due to a technical problem we experienced with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently unavailable. The relevant company's efforts are continuing to resolve the issue as soon as possible and we will inform you again when the issue is resolved. We respectfully share it with the public," the statement of Sahibinden read.

In a separate statement the platform, which is primarily popular for real estate sales, refuted the claims of some news referring to the site being sold to a third party, reiterating these claims do not reflect the truth.

During the day, the hashtag #sahibinden appeared to be trending on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.