This year's edition of Türkiye’s premiere technology and aviation festival Teknofest will be held in the Mediterranean city of Adana on Oct. 2-6, the organizers announced Tuesday.

The event, organized by the T3 Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, will be hosted by Adana Şakirpaşa Airport.

"It's beginning to feel like Teknofest season! The whole family will be in Adana on 2-6 October! Plan accordingly," Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairperson of the T3 board of trustees and the chairperson of Teknofest's board of directors said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Some 1.6 million participants are set to compete in Teknofest contests this year under 46 main categories and 117 subcategories, according to the organizers.

The event will distribute monetary prizes to the champions totaling TL 30 million ($930,000).

Teknofest has been held in various Turkish cities outside Istanbul in even years and the metropolis in odd years, since its inception in 2018.

To mark the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was organized in three locations: Istanbul, the capital of Ankara and the Aegean resort city of Izmir last year.